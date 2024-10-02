Tribute bands to perform in breast cancer benefit in Oswego this month

Lisa Thomen of the band The PriSSillas entertains the crowd Sept. 1, 2023 at Wine off the Fox breast cancer benefit in Oswego. This year, the event has been reformatted. Pouring for Pink: Breast Cancer Benefit Concert will take place from 2 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the village’s outdoor amphitheater, Venue 1012, located at 1012 Station Drive in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego resident Cynthia Highfield is thankful that she is a one-year survivor of breast cancer.

But Highfield knows she has to keep up her guard to help prevent the cancer from coming back.

“I happen to have a very aggressive breast cancer,” she said. “I was diagnosed with triple negative, so I’m technically cured, but I’m being monitored very carefully. There’s a very high probability of it coming back in the first three years. They stress the benefits of exercise and eating right to ward off the cancer returning.”

Highfield and other breast cancer survivors will share their inspiring stories at Pouring For Pink: Breast Cancer Benefit Concert, which will take place from 2 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the village’s outdoor amphitheater, Venue 1012, located at 1012 Station Drive in Oswego.

The event is presented by TR Miller Heating, Cooling & Plumbing. Ten percent of net ticket and wine sales from Pouring for Pink will benefit three organizations – Waterford Place Cancer Resource Center in Aurora, The Edward Foundation and the American Cancer Society.

“We want to celebrate providers and give hope to people,” Oswego events manager Julie Hoffman said. “We will have live entertainment that day that everyone will really enjoy.”

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Doctors emphasize the importance of detecting cancer early.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, when caught in its earliest, localized stages, the five-year relative survival rate of breast cancer is 99%. Highfield said she especially wanted to share her story because of the resources that Waterford Place provided her.

“Cancer can be such an isolating disease,” she said. “And at Waterford, there’s just a community there that welcomes you and offers such wonderful programs. There’s so many different therapies and things that are offered that you can take advantage of that just make you feel better.”

Pouring for Pink is a new event this year. For the past two years, the village had organized a different cancer benefit concert – Wine off the Fox, a take off on the village’s annual wine tasting event along the Fox River, Wine on the Fox.

The event is the capstone to Venue 1012′s season. Glasses of wine will be available for individual purchase only. This year’s event will not include wine tasting packages or 1 oz. servings.

Doors will open at 2 p.m., with a variety of beverages available for purchase, including a selection of ten 5 oz. wine servings, beer, hard seltzer, vodka lemonade, soda and water. Food vendors will also be on site.

Attendees may also bring their own food and chairs. Outside beverages are not allowed.

Pouring for Pink will feature performances by two tribute bands. Billy Elton will perform hits by Billy Joel and Elton John from 2:45 to 4:45 p.m. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute will perform.

The Breast Cancer Survivor Celebration will take place at 4:50 p.m. Those who attend Pouring For Pink will also have the chance to participate in a silent auction, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting breast cancer support services.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door for those 13 years old and older. For veterans and those active in the military, tickets are $10.

More information is available at venue1012.com.