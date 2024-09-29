Kendall County property transfers: July 12 to Aug. 30, 2024

Aurora

Milan Bogdanovic to Sagar and Neema Mehta, Residence at 2660 Fort Sumter Court, Aurora, $540,000, Aug. 1.

Joliet

Kurt R. Griffing to Eric Mertes, Residence at 505 Cahokia St., Joliet, $355,000, Aug. 2.

Eugenio Flores Jr. to Rafael Zamora Flores and Merry Ann Zamora Mutia, Residence at 1011 Drake Ave., Joliet, $340,000, Aug. 18.

Jasmine Hutcherseon to Armando and Angelina Gomez, Residence at 2028 Providence Way, Joliet, $459,000, July 22.

Millbrook

Joshua Brown to Kendall Heo, Residence at 7 Burton St., Millbrook, $260,000, Aug. 12.

Minooka

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Justin Swenson, Residence at 13568 Church Road, Minooka, $1.7 million, Aug. 22.

Montgomery

David J. Lacy to Brent Lee, Residence at 44 Hunter Drive, Montgomery, $375,000, July 8.

Gerard E. Lashure to Derek Hansen and Rachel Buck, Residence at 2110 Emma Ave., Montgomery, $387,000, June 20.

Antonio Trujillo to Corey A. Campbell and Alyssa R. Vela, Residence at 2076 Kate Drive, Montgomery, $385,000, Aug. 21.

Robin Hrovat to Robert and Jennifer Seaton, Residence at 52 Garden Drive, Montgomery, $215,000, Aug. 15.

Mark S. Oldin to Joshua Wesling, Residence at 1710 Deer Run Drive, Montgomery, $420,000, Aug. 16.

Raymound Shroyer to Israel Cuautle and Jasmine Aguilar Nolazco, Residence at 182 Edgewater Court, Montgomery, $350,000, July 15.

Brian Olsen to Sahaladien Soldana, Residence at 2856 Brian Lane, Montgomery, $449,000, Aug. 8.

Donna J. Prather to Kimberly and Lynn Peavler, Residence at 1693 Winter Hill Court, Montgomery, $495,000, Aug. 16.

Newark

Urton Trust to Michael Rutkas, Residence at 410 E. Rennesoy Drive, Newark, $200,000, Aug. 28.

Oswego

Thomas J. Kernan to Christopher and Kelly Lulay, Residence at 636 Charolotte Lane, Oswego, $400,000, July 23.

James Tetrev to Marek Straczek, Residence at 346 Ogden Falls Blvd., Oswego, $195,000, Aug. 5.

Nathan Grant to Vatsai N. and Shruti V. Pathak, Residence at 2800 Light Road 201, Oswego, $159,500, Aug. 8.

Huong Viet Truong to Chua T. Nguyen, Residence at 333 Hemlock Lane, Oswego, $400,000, July 23.

Kendall Partners Limited to Edmund and Mark Dale, Residence at 33 E. Pleasantview Drive, Oswego, $361,000, July 26.

Stephen Cunningham to Kimberly Cunningham, Residence at 470 Majestic Lane, Oswego, $113,500, July 29.

Christopher Phillip Engelhardt to Raja Kaliyamurthy, Residence at 5015 Barickman Court, Oswego, $75,000, Aug. 16.

Bryan T. Bierman to Abdul Patel, Residence at 502 Affirmed Drive, Oswego, $482,500, July 20.

William K. Hall to Luis Manuel Mendez Quintanar, Residence at 466 Treasure Drive, Oswego, $450,000, Aug. 15.

M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Venkateswarlu Seelam and Radha Besta, Residence at 114 Piper Glen Ave., Oswego, $535,000, Aug. 26.

Cartus Financial Corp. to Prince and Jyoti Vaid, Residence at 604 Spruce Court, Oswego, $495,000, May 13.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Pavan Srivatsa Lepakshi and Bhargavi Phaneendra Kumar, Residence at 222 Tinana St., Oswego, $500,000, Aug. 23.

Kathryn M. Belke to Adam R. and Elizabeth A. Carey, Residence at 207 Bluegrass Parkway, Oswego, $465,000, July 26.

Jorge Murillo to Russell Allen Calvert and Sara Calvert, Residence at 206 Hartford Court, Oswego, $270,000, Aug. 14.

Gripp Trust to Kathryn Frausto and Rafael G. Frausto, Residence at 107 Alexander Court, Oswego, $445,000, July 16.

David T. Koebele to Natalie Ochoa, Residence at 3 Abbeyfeale Drive, Oswego, $775,000, July 31.

Scot A. Engler to Pilar and Marina Torres, Residence at 263 Wolverine Drive, Oswego, $290,000, Aug. 16.

Robert M. Lauper to Edward M. Lichter, Residence at 118 Park St., Oswego, $205,000, Aug. 8.

Herbert W. Crum Jr. to Donovan Bernauer and Crystal Lee Bernauer, Residence at 122 Chapin Way, Oswego, $470,000, Aug. 6.

Plainfield

Anthont J. Barr to Sam A. Signore and Jennifer L. Kemp, Residence at 2415 Red Oak Court, Plainfield, $370,000, Aug. 5.

Matthew J. Goncher to Damian Ledworuch and Rachel Ana Patino, Residence at 1716 Glenford Court, Plainfield, $420,500, July 26.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Surendra Nath Giddaluru and Venkata Deepthi Manne, Residence at 13529 S. Carmel Blvd., Plainfield, $475,000, Aug. 28.

Joseph E. Brick to Bilmer Manriquez and Kiara Butler, Residence at 2021 Havenhill Drive, Plainfield, $400,000, July 26.

Janusz Graca to Hannah M. and Colton Lamar Winston, Residence at 1917 Crosswind Drive, Plainfield, $510,000, July 25.

Plano

David A. Jensen to Michael Patrick Lydon and Denise Lydon, Residence at 315 N. Hugh St., Plano, $270,000, Aug. 23.

Joseph D. Mcgoven to Mitesh Patel, Residence at 3932 Kristen Court, Plano, $109,500, July 23.

Jody Urbas to Berleez Rivera Morales and Fernando Catellanos, Residence at 3914 Pratt St., Plano, $254,000, Aug. 13.

Sandwich

NVR Inc. to Mayra V. Bahena, Residence at 702 W. Pleasant Ave., Sandwich, $354,000, Aug. 23.

Brandi Ritzmann to Thomas R. Tripp, Residence at 420 DeKalb St., Sandwich, $255,000, Aug. 23.

NVR Inc. to Amie D. and Jason I. Arseneau, Residence at 1210 Briarwood Lane, Sandwich, $409,000, Aug. 30.

Yorkville

Jeff A. Gunty to Doreen Hayford, Residence at 1338 Hawk Hollow Drive, Yorkville, $315,000, Aug. 23.

Kyle A. Plumb to Myah Ann Sauer, Residence at 128 Bertram Drive L, Yorkville, $185,000, July 18.

Katherine M. Green to Deborah Jean Wood, Residence at 1272 Hawk Hollow Drive, Yorkville, $330,000, Aug. 5.

Paul Bishop to Rhonda F. and Alice M. Mcginnis, Residence at 2021 Raintree Road, Yorkville, $390,000, Aug. 20.

Abby Properties LLC to Trenton Daniel Browning and Jai Ly Marie Browning, Residence at 1021 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $306,000, May 17.

Abby Properties LLC to Toni A. Gavin and Corey T. Hill, Residence at 1018 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $340,000, June 13.

NVR Inc. to Scott A. Smith, Residence at 4466 Tampa Drive, Yorkville, $391,500, Aug. 28.

Wade P. Beasley to Michael R. Dunnagan and Carrie M. Lucenta Dunnagan, Residence at 67 Oak Creek Drive, Yorkville, $595,000, Aug. 5.

NVR Inc. to Jessica Amy and Aaron Richard Deloof, Residence at 3026 Constitution Way, Yorkville, $538,500, Aug. 26.

Cristian S. Herrera to Kristen and Clayton M. Crisp, Residence at 64 Parkway Drive, Yorkville, $417,000, July 12.

James F. Doladee to Kevin Blincoe and Erika Blincoe Musser, Residence at 545 W. Barberry Circle, Yorkville, $45,000, Aug. 20.

NVR Inc. to Rahul Pandey, Residence at 2752 Royal Court, Yorkville, $453,000, Aug. 26.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Zachary Ryan and Lindsey Doyle Martinelli, Residence at 3364 Jonathan Drive, Yorkville, $365,000, Aug. 22.

Leroy Taylor to Hamza Ajeena, Residence at 311 Walter St., Yorkville, $365,000, Aug. 9.

NVR Inc. to Jonathan M. and Melinda J. Doss, Residence at 3083 Constitution Way, Yorkville, $604,000, Aug. 29.

Rally Homes LLC to James and Pamela Durovec, Residence at 681 Ash Court, Yorkville, $628,000, Aug. 9.