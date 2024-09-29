September 29, 2024
Kendall County property transfers: July 12 to Aug. 30, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
Property transfers

Kendall County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Aurora

Milan Bogdanovic to Sagar and Neema Mehta, Residence at 2660 Fort Sumter Court, Aurora, $540,000, Aug. 1.

Joliet

Kurt R. Griffing to Eric Mertes, Residence at 505 Cahokia St., Joliet, $355,000, Aug. 2.

Eugenio Flores Jr. to Rafael Zamora Flores and Merry Ann Zamora Mutia, Residence at 1011 Drake Ave., Joliet, $340,000, Aug. 18.

Jasmine Hutcherseon to Armando and Angelina Gomez, Residence at 2028 Providence Way, Joliet, $459,000, July 22.

Millbrook

Joshua Brown to Kendall Heo, Residence at 7 Burton St., Millbrook, $260,000, Aug. 12.

Minooka

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Justin Swenson, Residence at 13568 Church Road, Minooka, $1.7 million, Aug. 22.

Montgomery

David J. Lacy to Brent Lee, Residence at 44 Hunter Drive, Montgomery, $375,000, July 8.

Gerard E. Lashure to Derek Hansen and Rachel Buck, Residence at 2110 Emma Ave., Montgomery, $387,000, June 20.

Antonio Trujillo to Corey A. Campbell and Alyssa R. Vela, Residence at 2076 Kate Drive, Montgomery, $385,000, Aug. 21.

Robin Hrovat to Robert and Jennifer Seaton, Residence at 52 Garden Drive, Montgomery, $215,000, Aug. 15.

Mark S. Oldin to Joshua Wesling, Residence at 1710 Deer Run Drive, Montgomery, $420,000, Aug. 16.

Raymound Shroyer to Israel Cuautle and Jasmine Aguilar Nolazco, Residence at 182 Edgewater Court, Montgomery, $350,000, July 15.

Brian Olsen to Sahaladien Soldana, Residence at 2856 Brian Lane, Montgomery, $449,000, Aug. 8.

Donna J. Prather to Kimberly and Lynn Peavler, Residence at 1693 Winter Hill Court, Montgomery, $495,000, Aug. 16.

Newark

Urton Trust to Michael Rutkas, Residence at 410 E. Rennesoy Drive, Newark, $200,000, Aug. 28.

Oswego

Thomas J. Kernan to Christopher and Kelly Lulay, Residence at 636 Charolotte Lane, Oswego, $400,000, July 23.

James Tetrev to Marek Straczek, Residence at 346 Ogden Falls Blvd., Oswego, $195,000, Aug. 5.

Nathan Grant to Vatsai N. and Shruti V. Pathak, Residence at 2800 Light Road 201, Oswego, $159,500, Aug. 8.

Huong Viet Truong to Chua T. Nguyen, Residence at 333 Hemlock Lane, Oswego, $400,000, July 23.

Kendall Partners Limited to Edmund and Mark Dale, Residence at 33 E. Pleasantview Drive, Oswego, $361,000, July 26.

Stephen Cunningham to Kimberly Cunningham, Residence at 470 Majestic Lane, Oswego, $113,500, July 29.

Christopher Phillip Engelhardt to Raja Kaliyamurthy, Residence at 5015 Barickman Court, Oswego, $75,000, Aug. 16.

Bryan T. Bierman to Abdul Patel, Residence at 502 Affirmed Drive, Oswego, $482,500, July 20.

William K. Hall to Luis Manuel Mendez Quintanar, Residence at 466 Treasure Drive, Oswego, $450,000, Aug. 15.

M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Venkateswarlu Seelam and Radha Besta, Residence at 114 Piper Glen Ave., Oswego, $535,000, Aug. 26.

Cartus Financial Corp. to Prince and Jyoti Vaid, Residence at 604 Spruce Court, Oswego, $495,000, May 13.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Pavan Srivatsa Lepakshi and Bhargavi Phaneendra Kumar, Residence at 222 Tinana St., Oswego, $500,000, Aug. 23.

Kathryn M. Belke to Adam R. and Elizabeth A. Carey, Residence at 207 Bluegrass Parkway, Oswego, $465,000, July 26.

Jorge Murillo to Russell Allen Calvert and Sara Calvert, Residence at 206 Hartford Court, Oswego, $270,000, Aug. 14.

Gripp Trust to Kathryn Frausto and Rafael G. Frausto, Residence at 107 Alexander Court, Oswego, $445,000, July 16.

David T. Koebele to Natalie Ochoa, Residence at 3 Abbeyfeale Drive, Oswego, $775,000, July 31.

Scot A. Engler to Pilar and Marina Torres, Residence at 263 Wolverine Drive, Oswego, $290,000, Aug. 16.

Robert M. Lauper to Edward M. Lichter, Residence at 118 Park St., Oswego, $205,000, Aug. 8.

Herbert W. Crum Jr. to Donovan Bernauer and Crystal Lee Bernauer, Residence at 122 Chapin Way, Oswego, $470,000, Aug. 6.

Plainfield

Anthont J. Barr to Sam A. Signore and Jennifer L. Kemp, Residence at 2415 Red Oak Court, Plainfield, $370,000, Aug. 5.

Matthew J. Goncher to Damian Ledworuch and Rachel Ana Patino, Residence at 1716 Glenford Court, Plainfield, $420,500, July 26.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Surendra Nath Giddaluru and Venkata Deepthi Manne, Residence at 13529 S. Carmel Blvd., Plainfield, $475,000, Aug. 28.

Joseph E. Brick to Bilmer Manriquez and Kiara Butler, Residence at 2021 Havenhill Drive, Plainfield, $400,000, July 26.

Janusz Graca to Hannah M. and Colton Lamar Winston, Residence at 1917 Crosswind Drive, Plainfield, $510,000, July 25.

Plano

David A. Jensen to Michael Patrick Lydon and Denise Lydon, Residence at 315 N. Hugh St., Plano, $270,000, Aug. 23.

Joseph D. Mcgoven to Mitesh Patel, Residence at 3932 Kristen Court, Plano, $109,500, July 23.

Jody Urbas to Berleez Rivera Morales and Fernando Catellanos, Residence at 3914 Pratt St., Plano, $254,000, Aug. 13.

Sandwich

NVR Inc. to Mayra V. Bahena, Residence at 702 W. Pleasant Ave., Sandwich, $354,000, Aug. 23.

Brandi Ritzmann to Thomas R. Tripp, Residence at 420 DeKalb St., Sandwich, $255,000, Aug. 23.

NVR Inc. to Amie D. and Jason I. Arseneau, Residence at 1210 Briarwood Lane, Sandwich, $409,000, Aug. 30.

Yorkville

Jeff A. Gunty to Doreen Hayford, Residence at 1338 Hawk Hollow Drive, Yorkville, $315,000, Aug. 23.

Kyle A. Plumb to Myah Ann Sauer, Residence at 128 Bertram Drive L, Yorkville, $185,000, July 18.

Katherine M. Green to Deborah Jean Wood, Residence at 1272 Hawk Hollow Drive, Yorkville, $330,000, Aug. 5.

Paul Bishop to Rhonda F. and Alice M. Mcginnis, Residence at 2021 Raintree Road, Yorkville, $390,000, Aug. 20.

Abby Properties LLC to Trenton Daniel Browning and Jai Ly Marie Browning, Residence at 1021 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $306,000, May 17.

Abby Properties LLC to Toni A. Gavin and Corey T. Hill, Residence at 1018 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $340,000, June 13.

NVR Inc. to Scott A. Smith, Residence at 4466 Tampa Drive, Yorkville, $391,500, Aug. 28.

Wade P. Beasley to Michael R. Dunnagan and Carrie M. Lucenta Dunnagan, Residence at 67 Oak Creek Drive, Yorkville, $595,000, Aug. 5.

NVR Inc. to Jessica Amy and Aaron Richard Deloof, Residence at 3026 Constitution Way, Yorkville, $538,500, Aug. 26.

Cristian S. Herrera to Kristen and Clayton M. Crisp, Residence at 64 Parkway Drive, Yorkville, $417,000, July 12.

James F. Doladee to Kevin Blincoe and Erika Blincoe Musser, Residence at 545 W. Barberry Circle, Yorkville, $45,000, Aug. 20.

NVR Inc. to Rahul Pandey, Residence at 2752 Royal Court, Yorkville, $453,000, Aug. 26.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Zachary Ryan and Lindsey Doyle Martinelli, Residence at 3364 Jonathan Drive, Yorkville, $365,000, Aug. 22.

Leroy Taylor to Hamza Ajeena, Residence at 311 Walter St., Yorkville, $365,000, Aug. 9.

NVR Inc. to Jonathan M. and Melinda J. Doss, Residence at 3083 Constitution Way, Yorkville, $604,000, Aug. 29.

Rally Homes LLC to James and Pamela Durovec, Residence at 681 Ash Court, Yorkville, $628,000, Aug. 9.