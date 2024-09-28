Plano Methodist Church offers Sunday School

Plano Methodist Church is hosting Sunday School for preschoolers through eighth-graders, which began at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (Photo provided by Plano Methodist Church)

The Plano Methodist Church is providing Sunday School for children from preschool through eighth grade since 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.

The Sunday School program will offer lessons from the Old and New Testaments.

Children will come together at 9 a.m. to sing songs of praise, hear the Bible story, participate in science experiments and activities relating to the lesson and engage in prayer.

The church is located at 219 N. Hale St.

For more information, contact the church office on 630-552-3700 or Linda on 630-552-3828.