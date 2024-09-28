Indian Valley Theatre to present “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”

Sandwich Opera House, at 140 E. Railroad St., Sandwich. Indian Valley Theatre will present “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11 and 12, 2024, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, at the opera house. (Shaw Local News Network)

Indian Valley Theatre will present “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11 and 12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St.

“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” directed by Jen Ketchum and Brittany Watne and produced by Jessica Sus, tells the story of Ichabod Crane, the new schoolmaster of Sleepy Hollow, according to a news release from Indian Valley Theatre. Ichabod sets his sights on marrying Katrina Van Tassel, the town’s belle, but faces rivalry from Brom Bones. After a Halloween party at the Van Tassels’, Ichabod encounters the Headless Horseman on his ride home. The next morning, he mysteriously disappeared, leaving only the legend behind.

Tickets are $15 per person plus any credit card fees and are available at indianvalleytheatre.com or at the box office before each show.

For questions, email info@indianvalleytheatre.com, send Indian Valley Theatre a Facebook message or email the director jenketchum0601@gmail.com.