Yorkville’s first-ever “Inclusive Playground” may be coming to Rotary Park

Yorkville Park staff are proposing a complete rebuild of Rotary Park, featuring an "inclusive playground" made by GameTime playground manufacturer. (Provided by The City of Yorkville)

Children in Yorkville may soon be playing on the community’s first-ever “inclusive playground,” designed to increase accessibility and provide a fun space for both parents and children to enjoy together.

The design comes after park staff suggested dismantling Rotary Park, 2775 Grande Trail Road, because of its aging playground equipment. The equipment at the adventure-themed park is over 20-years old, which is the age Park staff recommend upgrading. The current 12-acre park also features a zip-line, a skateboarding area, pickle ball courts, and a baseball field.

According to city documents, the new inclusive playground design, “gives children with or without a disability the same platform to play while breaking down barriers, both physically and socially.”

The emphasis on inclusivity comes after Emily Sleezer Park was recently completely rebuilt by park staff to provide greater accessibility and to meet updated ADA standards.

What separates the new Emily Sleezer Park from the proposed inclusive playground design for Rotary Park is an emphasis on multiple ramps providing greater access to a more horizontal playground. Traditional parks typically feature vertical jungle-gyms.

The focus on horizontal spaces and multiple entryways to the play equipment is designed to encourage children to interact and play with each other. Parents and grandparents can also participate in the fun because the design enables them to get up-close to their children while they are playing on the equipment.

The park will also feature sensory play items and musical components for children sensitive to high-stimulated environments.

Many municipalities have been slow to construct inclusive playgrounds because the extensive ramping involved costs far more than traditional vertical playgrounds.

Park staff are proposing a deal with GameTime, a playground manufacturer the city has worked with before, in which GameTime will match the funds purchased by the city. This would cut the total cost of the equipment in-half for the city.

The current total cost projections for purchase and installation of the playground equipment run $353,566 with the city responsible for $175,408 and the rest covered by GameTime.