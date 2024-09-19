Grace Community Church of Yorkville soon receiving City water

Grace Community Church of Yorkville is agreeing to provide an easement to a neighboring planned subdivision for a water main extension in exchange for a water connection. (Provided by The City of Yorkville)

Grace Community Church of Yorkville may soon be receiving water from Yorkville as part of an agreement involving a new subdivision’s easement acquisition for a water main extension.

The church currently only has access to well water.

The subdivision developer, Rally Homes, LLC, is proposing a 83 single-family home development on 50 acres. The homes will be located at Van Emmon Road and Timber Oak Lane, and will be named Timber Ridge Estates. The property currently contains minimal timber and a ridge cannot be found for miles.

As part of the developer’s agreement with the city, the developer is responsible for all costs incurred, including acquiring the necessary easements for the water main extension.

Grace Community Church, one of the adjoining property owners, agreed to provide the easement in exchange for the city agreeing to provide a water connection to the church at no cost at some point in the future.

Yorkville city engineer Brad Sanderson told the Yorkville Public Works Committee that this is the second needed easement.

The committee consented to the easement agreement, with the deal lasting the next 20 years.