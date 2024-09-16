Oswego hires incoming public works director

The Village of Oswego has hired Curtis Cassidy as its incoming public works director.

Before he takes over, Cassidy will work alongside Oswego Public Works Director Jennifer Hughes before she retires in April 2025, according to a news release from the village. Cassidy will oversee the village’s public works team that provides key services including road repairs, brush and leaf collections, snow and ice removal and water line maintenance.

Cassidy begins his new role on Sept. 16.

Cassidy brings more than 17 years of public works experience in the public sector, most recently as the public works director for the city of Mesquite, Texas, a fast-growing community of 150,000 residents where he had been responsible for oversight of water and wastewater infrastructure, as well as engineering, traffic, GIS, street maintenance, fleet and solid waste collection. He has also worked as the assistant city engineer for the city of Waco, Texas and project manager for the city of Wichita Falls, Texas.

An Illinois native, Cassidy’s private sector experience includes working for Bainbridge, Gee, Milanski & Associates in Decatur, where he managed Environmental Protection Agency revolving loan projects and designed private developments and municipal utility projects including lift stations, water treatment plants and water towers.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville and is working towards a master’s degree in public administration from Texas Tech University. Cassidy is a licensed professional engineer, certified floodplain manager and a member of the American Public Works Association and American Water Works Association.

“We are fortunate to welcome Curt to this important role,” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said in the release. “Curt’s public and private sector experience and sound leadership will guide our public works team to ensure our vital infrastructure projects are carried out.”

Cassidy said he is both honored and privileged to join the Village of Oswego as the public works director.

“I am committed to enhancing the community’s infrastructure, ensuring the safety and sustainability of roads and fostering an environment of innovation and collaboration,” he said in the release. “I look forward to joining the team and serving the residents of Oswego.”

The transition period will allow Hughes to transfer knowledge on several complex infrastructure projects including the multi-year Wolfs Crossing improvements and the connection to Lake Michigan water, according to the release. The overlap period will be funded by savings from the department’s project engineer vacancy.