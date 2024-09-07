Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record for September

1999: City of Yorkville workers cut downs some of the trees along a creek in the east alley. The creek was tiled and covered, making way for a parking lot. (Photo Provided by Jeff Farren)

September 2019

The Yorkville City Council approved an ordinance that would tax recreational cannabis according to what the state allows.

September 2014

The new classroom addition at Yorkville High School was completed just in time for school to open.

September 2009

Autumn Creek Elementary School opened for students.

September 2004

The Riverfront Festival moved from the riverfront downtown to the Beecher Building property.

September 1999

State Rep. Tom Cross of Oswego, a Republican, has raised a few eyebrows with his choice for a speaker at his annual fundraiser. Cross has crossed the aisle and chosen a former colleague in the Illinois House, Democrat Rod Blagojevich to speak. Blagojevich, of Chicago, is now a Congressman.

September 1994

Illinois Governor James Edgar spoke at the dedication of the new Rt. 34 bridge in Oswego.

September 1989

A Kane County official said he supported the development of a new passenger rail line linking Fox Valley communities from Algonquin to Yorkville. However, an official for Metropolitan Rail (METRA), the state agency which oversees community rail service, said the agency has no plans to extend passenger service to Kendall County.

September 1984

The new Kendall County Crimestoppers group approved their first payout of $100. The reward was for an anonymous tip that led to an arrest in a Boulder Hill burglary and battery incident.

September 1979

Jack McDowell is the new mayor of Newark. He was the unanimous choice to replace Robert Nordengren, who resigned due to increased commitments at his job.

September 1974

An abandoned elevator next to the railroad tracks at Fox Road near Highpoint Road burned to the ground. Bristol-Kendall fire units were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby garage and fields.

September 1969

Voting was light as delegates to the Illinois Constitutional Convention were selected.

September 1964

Bob Mahoney, owner of Hillside Nursing Home on Rt. 34, announced he is going to build on, doubling the size of the home.

September 1959

A two story, concrete garage is under construction on the west side of the County Jail, including an apartment upstairs. We foresee the time, in the not too distant future, when a full-time deputy sheriff will be needed in our peaceful little county.

September 1954

A parolee from the Joliet Penitentiary set out to visit a girl friend in Iowa, with a car he stole in Evanston. From all appearances by the time he arrived in Yorkville he had made at least one other stop, a liquor store. Northbound on Rt. 47 downtown, he apparently passed out and hit a parked car, and then Hance’s Jewelry, narrowly missing some pedestrians. Police took him to Dr. Wunsch’s office on Hydraulic for treatment of some cuts. He escaped and was found shortly at a local tavern with two shots and a beer on the bar in front of him. He was jailed awaiting charges.

September 1949

Yorkville Legion members showed up with picks, shovels, bulldozers and tractors as they began excavating for the basement of their new building on East Hydraulic Avenue.

September 1944

A truck loaded with 73 barrels of 250 chickens each, was southbound on Bridge Street and spotted a freight train crossing the road. He applied his brakes at the bridge and slid into the tracks while trying to make a left turn to miss the train. The truck missed the train but hit the rails, turning over, strewing barrels of chicken along the right of way.

September 1939

Hildur Norgren of Newark was the first woman drawn for jury service in Kendall County under the new juror law permitting women to serve on juries.

September 1934

Enrollment at Yorkville High School is 194, a new high and an increase of 20 over last year.

September 1929

The gap in the pavement between Somonauk and Meriden is no more. Route 18 (now Rt. 34) is completely paved.

September 1924

Defense Day in Plattville was a success in every way. The highlight was the inspection of Company E, 129th Illinois National Guard and of the building which is a marvel in its appointments.

September 1919

Glenn Gabel was inside the money at the Great American handicap shoot of clay pigeons in Chicago. He broke 94 of 100 birds.

September 1914

Miss Nannie Hill returned to Yorkville Monday from her trip to Europe much to the delight of her relatives and friends here. She was delayed for some time due to the rush of war there.

September 1909

Edgar Henning wife and daughter Ethel, all of Plano, will go to Washington D. C. where they will make their home. Their son Arthur, who is on the staff of the Chicago Tribune, has been given an appointment there and will move his family there also.

September 1904

George Herrington, Arthur Worsley, Cliff Hubbell and Sidney Grimwood left Yorkville Tuesday for the Worlds Fair in St. Louis.

September 1899

Monday was cold and the folks at the courthouse were heated with steam and the occasion was quite enjoyable. The Board of Supervisors did a good act when they voted this improvement

September 1894

Alvin Kellogg of NaAuSay has six sheep killed and 11 badly torn by dogs.

September 1889

R. M. Wheeler and E. Seely have purchased potato diggers, the first used around here.

September 1884

The reconstruction of the basement to the Armstrong broom factory in Oswego is nearly complete.

September 1879

President Rutherford B. Hayes, Generals Sherman and Sheridan and the Presidential party stopped a little longer in Plano that expected. A hot box on the Presidential train caused a delay. The president shook hands with those present, and the crowd would no doubt have been bigger had the stop been planned. Only 10 minutes was given to Aurora for the Presidential Party and 17 for Plano!

September 1874

The contract for rebuilding the Millington Bridge over the Fox River closed with Mr. Eddy last week. The work will commence at once.

September 1869

The road on which Martin and James Boomer, Orrin Kennedy and George W. Ferris live is getting to be one of the pleasantest for residences in the county. Mr. Boomer has eradicated the weeds in his vicinity.

September 1864

Kendall County is behind in its quota for Civil War soldiers. The county board of supervisors voted to add $300 to the bounty. This, with the government bounty makes a handsome sum of $600 for volunteering for service.