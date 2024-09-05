Yorkville, Sandwich, Plano volleyball all win: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Yorkville d. Lincoln-Way West 25-19, 26-28, 25-17

Camryn Carter had 15 kills and four digs, Charlee Young had 14 kills, 14 digs and three aces and Addisyn Gardner had 17 assists and 12 digs for the Foxes (3-4).

Sandwich d. Harvard 25-16, 25-16

Freshmen outside Liza Goodbred had 12 service points and four aces, sophomore setter Jessica Ramey had 10 assists, six digs and six points, Brooklyn Marks had nine digs and Londyn Scott and Jordan Bauer each had four kills for Sandwich (3-1, 2-0 KRC).

Plano d. Marengo 25-21, 18-25, 26-24

April Salgado had 16 digs, Cami Nunez eight kills, Rita Lauro six assists and Taylor Downs two aces for Plano.

BOYS GOLF

Oswego East 151, Minooka 159

Logan Hong and Hayden Kuk each shot a 1-over 37 to pace the Wolves. Zach Johnson was at 2-over 38 and Brayden Rusin shot a 39.

BOYS SOCCER

Johnsburg 2, Sandwich 0

Dillan Gauer made 12 saves and Kayden Page had two shots on goal for Sandwich.

Plano 3, Woodstock North 3 (Woodstock North wins 4-2 in PKs)

Woodstock North rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Plano in penalty kicks. Santiago Cervantes had a goal and two assists and Jonathan Bustos and Jaci Cheek each had goals for Plano (3-3, 1-1).