Oswegoland Park District to host Fall Carnival over Labor Day weekend

Dominique Swierczek, of Lake in the Hills, and Cydney Letran, of Huntley, both 12, feel the excitement on Windy City Amusement's Himalaya ride during the opening night of the annual Rockin' Ribfest at Sunset Park on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Lake in the Hills. Windy City Amusements will bring their rides to the Oswegoland Fall Festival from Friday to Sunday, Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2024, at Prairie Point Community Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

The Oswegoland Park District’s Fall Carnival will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, at Prairie Point Community Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego.

Windy City Amusements will be bringing their rides to the carnival.

Unlimited ride wristbands will be available for $35 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. each day, or for $30 from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/32711/2024-08-30/.