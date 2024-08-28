Oswegoland Park District to host Fall Carnival over Labor Day weekend

The Oswegoland Park District’s Fall Carnival will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, at Prairie Point Community Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego.
Windy City Amusements will be bringing their rides to the carnival.
Unlimited ride wristbands will be available for $35 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. each day, or for $30 from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit oswegolandparkdistrict.org/event/32711/2024-08-30/.