Girls volleyball: Record Newspapers team-by-team preview capsules for the 2024 season

The 2024 girls volleyball season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Record Newspapers coverage area.

Coach: PJ McKinney

Last season’s record: 33-5, 10-0 Little Ten Conference

Top returning players: Addison Ness, sr., RS; Adrianna Larson, sr., OH; Elle Norquist, sr., L.

Top new players: Taylor Jeffers, so., S; Addi Long, sr.; Olivia Smith, sr.; Riley Carlson

Worth noting: Newark has topped 30 wins in six consecutive seasons in which a full schedule was played, and last year won its sixth consecutive regional title. There will be a new look in Newark this fall, though. Graduated are All-Staters Lauren Ulrich at setter and kill leader Kiara Wesseh at outside hitter. Larson, second on Newark in kills last season with 186, and Ness, fourth with 111 kills, are the top returning hitters. Norquist returns at libero after putting up a team-high 385 digs last season with 71 aces. Jeffers takes over at setter with Carlson vying for an outside hitter position.

“We only have a few girls with varsity game experience as we lost nine seniors from last year, but the others are very talented and are ready to compete at the varsity level,” McKinney said. “I have a lot of trust in this group and am looking forward to seeing this group jell together as the season progresses. We expect to be at the top of the Little Ten Conference and competing in really tough tournaments.”

Coach: Gary Mosley

Last season’s record: 29-7, 10-1 Southwest Prairie Conference

Top returning players: Sidney Hamaker, sr., OH; Mia Jurkovic, sr., OH; Ava Flanigan, sr., S; Kelsey Foster, sr., RS.

Top new players: Hannah Herrick, so., OH/MB; Sarah Gilio, fr., OH.

Worth noting: The Panthers are coming off a watershed season in program history. Oswego won its first 11 matches, best start in program history, broke the school win record, came a win away from winning the school’s first volleyball conference title and won just the program’s fourth regional title – first since 2011.

Even better, Oswego did it with a junior-dominant lineup with a ton of talent returning. Long Beach State recruit Hamaker, a 6-foot-1 senior outside hitter and the 2023 Record Newspapers Player of the Year, leads the returners after putting down a single-season school record 392 kills, as well as 209 digs and 46 aces as a junior. Opposite Hamaker is 6-foot-1 Western Michigan commit Jurkovic, who had 242 kills and 222 digs last year. Setting them once again will be Flanigan, who had 704 assists, 157 digs and 35 aces. Foster also returns as Oswego brings back three of its top four hitters.

“We’re looking to compete at a high level,” Mosley said. “Also, looking to be competitive in the conference and in the postseason.”

Coach: Dina Beamon

Last season’s record: 4-26, 2-6 Southwest Prairie Conference.

Top returning players: Ava Stiller, sr., M; Allison Coy, jr., RS; Laila Mossey, jr., L; Jessica Lavigne, sr., S; Mia Stanley, jr., OH; Riley Trejny, jr., S/DS.

Top new players: Gia Sylvestre, jr., M; Goda Vievesis, jr., M.

Worth noting: After setting a program win record and winning the program’s first conference and regional titles in 2022, Oswego East struggled to put the pieces together last season. However, with many returning players that now have a varsity season under their belts Beamon is anticipating a stronger season. Stiller is a two-year varsity starter, Mossey started at libero as a sophomore and Stanley is a strong and versatile hitter. Coy and Sylvestre made the all-star championships.

“We have an extremely strong middle presence and a very strong defensive presence and new fire amongst this team with seven seniors,” Beamon said.

Coach: Brittany Hill

Last season’s record: 10-26, 4-10 Kishwaukee River Conference

Top returning players: Rita Lauro, sr., S/OPP; Kalia Young, sr., MB; Ava Cadena, so., S/DS./

Top new players: April Salgado, sr., OH/DS; Ella Stotler, sr., DS/L; Natalia Olson, jr., OH; Camila Nunez, so., S/RH.

Worth noting: The Reapers have made steady improvement under fourth-year coach Hill, from three wins in 2021 to seven in 2022 to 10 last season. The goal is to add 3-5 more wins this year and get fifth place or better in the KRC after taking sixth in the Reapers’ first season in the league. Lauro and Young return for their third year on varsity, with Pena and Cadena returning for their second year. Salgado, Stotler, Taylor Downs, Irene Isitt and Nunez were either JV starters or varsity subs last year.

“We finished in the top half of the Sandwich invite last season and hope to get there again, if not finish in a higher placement,” Hill said. “Additionally, we are looking to improve our performance at the Wilmington Invite and have a good showing at our newly added Princeton Invite.”

Coach: Amy Garland

Last season’s record: 7-26, 2-11 Kishwaukee River Conference

Top returning players: Londyn Scott, sr., MB; Brooklyn Marks, sr., L; Jessica Ramey, so., S; Jordan Bauer, sr., OH; Kayden Corneils, jr., OH;

Top new players: Alayla Harris, so., MB.

Worth noting: The Indians are aiming to potentially finish in the top four in the KRC as they return all but two starters from last season. Leading the way is 5-foot-11 all-conference middle Scott, who had 86 kills and 41 blocks last year. Also back is Marks, who had 276 digs and 30 aces with a 95.3 serving percentage, Ramey, who had 179 assists and 145 digs and Bauer, who had 94 kills and 92 digs. Corneils, Shayla Green and Sofia Hill also return from the varsity team. Harris, a 6-foot sophomore middle, is a newcomer to watch.

“We are looking to be more competitive in our dynamic conference this year. Richmond Burton and Woodstock North are returning multiple all-conference players and I expect them to continue their success,” Garland said. “In order to reach our goals we will need to be more consistent on serve receive in order to spread out our offense.”

Coach: Ryan Donato

Last season’s record: 13-23

Top returning players: Charlee Young, sr., OH; Lili Casbarian, jr., pin hitter

Top new players: Sophia Blank, sr., MH; Camryn Carter, so., pin hitter.

Worth noting: The Foxes graduated four starters from last season and the lineup took a big hit with outside Joelle Pye-Blacknard, all-area as a freshman, transferring to Naperville North. So this year will be a learning curve for a young, inexperienced team. Young, 5-foot-8, will be entering her third year on varsity, and should lead the team offensively, but was injured most of last season and didn’t play until October. Casbarian, 5-foot-10, saw time both at outside and right side last season and is slotted for a starting role. Blank is a 6-foot-2 transfer from Oswego who will be playing her first year on varsity and is slated to start at middle. The 5-9 Carter, who played JV last year, could see time at both outside and right side.

“Yorkville looks to be competitive against mid-level teams,” Donato said. “Yorkville looks to fall in the 7-10 range in the SPC.”

Yorkville Christian

Coach: Alyssa Ferchen

Last season’s record: 8-20

Top returning players: Kai Thompson, sr., OH/DS; Ellie Stewart, sr., MH; Bridget Hooper, jr.; Grace Thompson, so.; Ella Lombardo, so., S; Taylor Vugteveen, so.

Top new players: Sophie Rothlisberger, fr.

Worth noting: This is Ferchen’s second season as Yorkville Christian coach. Returning starters are Thompson and Stewart.

“We are excited for a new season,” Ferchen said. “Although we are a young varsity team, we had a great turnout over the summer at open gyms and the girls are eager to compete. We are working to develop our team mentality and unity this season as we continue to build up the program.”

Note: Oswego East did not provide preview information.