Kendall County property transfers: March 1 to July 24, 2024

Joliet

D.R. Horton, Inc. Midwest to Jocelyn M. Mendoza and Alex Kristopher Smith, Residence at 7629 Violet Lane, Joliet, $332,000, July 8.

Michelle Roberts to Nicholas Van Arkel and Alyssa Fitzgerald, Residence at 910 Angelica Circle, Joliet, $370,000, June 17.

Millington

Daniel J. Kuntz to Jesus Rios, Residence at 303 N. Church St., Millington, $177,000, July 17.

Minooka

Alfredo L. Okay to Nee and Naa Okine, Residence at 700 Avalon Way, Minooka, $371,000, June 26.

Brock Vanasdlen to Agnieszka Kaczor, Residence at 16725 Obrien Road, Minooka, $380,000, July 17.

Montgomery

Robert S. Neisler to Changyi Dai and Qing Liu, Residence at 36 Hunter Drive, Montgomery, $400,000, June 5.

Linda M. Forsell to Maria Orozco Arredando and Matthew William Purdy, Residence at 2465 Roxbury Lane, Montgomery, $263,500, May 16.

Nomun Bukh Ochir to Sateesh Nallamothu and Swathi Kakarala, Residence at 1944 Grandview Place, Montgomery, $255,000, June 18.

Newark

National Equity, Inc. Trust to Sandra and Michael Moran, Residence at 9355 Lee Hill Road, Newark, $650,000, March 28.

Oswego

Donna Laurino to Sasikala Paidi, Residence at 404 Cascade Lane, Oswego, $270,000, July 10.

Susan McMahon to Dina and Angelina Valli, Residence at 924 Bison Court, Oswego, $445,000, May 24.

Keith W. Pitner to Colin M. Anderson and Deidre Anderson, Residence at 722 Churchill Lane, Oswego, $400,000, June 19.

James Gotchie to James Gotchie, Residence at 136 Oaklawn Ave., Oswego, $128,500, June 14.

Florencia Juarez to Evangelina and Elena Aguirre, Residence at 127 Laurie Lane, Oswego, $303,000, June 6.

Jesus Cruz to Wajeh Syed, Residence at 313 Morgan Valley Drive, Oswego, $421,000, July 3.

Plainfield

NVR, Inc. to Brianna Biller and Jerry Biller III, Residence at 8005 Deer Crossing Drive, Plainfield, $375,500, July 11.

Plano

Andrew W. Hansen to Arturo and Adolfo Barraza Cervantes, Residence at 904 N. East St., Plano, $335,000, June 28.

Herminda Arreola to Arnoldo and Sylvia Martinez, Residence at 901 Terrace Way, Plano, $225,000, May 25.

Erika A. Matkowski to Diana Antunez and Pedro Antunez Cuevas, Residence at 4402 Klatt St., Plano, $247,000, May 1.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Dawn Marie Diangikes, Residence at 925 Kensey Court, Plano, $343,500, April 9.

Sandwich

Jesse Smith to Dillon Hamman and Malia Castellino, Residence at 1110 S. Park View Court, Sandwich, $365,000, March 1.

Cassandra Schook to Angel Lopez Domenech and Angelica Crespo, Residence at 930 N. Eddy St., Sandwich, $250,000, June 25.

Rodney Parr to Robert and Valerie Vlcek, Residence at 1303 Deer Run Trail, Sandwich, $407,000, July 24.

NVR Inc. to Natalia Guzman, Residence at 904 Chestnut Circle, Sandwich, $317,500, June 7.

Kimberly Ann Frieders to Michael R. Frieders, Residence at 927 E. Sixth St., Sandwich, $207,000, March 13.

Yorkville

Jeffrey M. Kilburg to Owen and Kathryn Kelty, Residence at 46 Maple Lane, Yorkville, $525,000, July 17.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Midwest to Nick Kasriel Rubinchik and Laureen Rubinchik, Residence at 2720 Berrywood Lane, Yorkville, $395,500, July 19.

NVR, Inc. to David W. and Donna S. Richardson, Residence at 2758 Royal Court, Yorkville, $411,000, July 23.

NVR, Inc. to Vivek Giri and Neha Mani, Residence at 3072 Constitution Way, Yorkville, $436,000, July 19.

Kim Pederson to Andrew and Dania Thill, Residence at 523 Cheshire Court, Yorkville, $415,000, June 27.

Abby Properties LLC to Yohantz Ramsey Miggins and Desiree Miggins, Residence at 1108 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $300,000, June 13.

Holly Pierson to Brendan Heffernan, Residence at 9249 Van Emmon Road, Yorkville, $162,500, March 29.