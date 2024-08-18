August 18, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsBusinessSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Kendall County property transfers: March 1 to July 24, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
Property transfers

Kendall County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Joliet

D.R. Horton, Inc. Midwest to Jocelyn M. Mendoza and Alex Kristopher Smith, Residence at 7629 Violet Lane, Joliet, $332,000, July 8.

Michelle Roberts to Nicholas Van Arkel and Alyssa Fitzgerald, Residence at 910 Angelica Circle, Joliet, $370,000, June 17.

Millington

Daniel J. Kuntz to Jesus Rios, Residence at 303 N. Church St., Millington, $177,000, July 17.

Minooka

Alfredo L. Okay to Nee and Naa Okine, Residence at 700 Avalon Way, Minooka, $371,000, June 26.

Brock Vanasdlen to Agnieszka Kaczor, Residence at 16725 Obrien Road, Minooka, $380,000, July 17.

Montgomery

Robert S. Neisler to Changyi Dai and Qing Liu, Residence at 36 Hunter Drive, Montgomery, $400,000, June 5.

Linda M. Forsell to Maria Orozco Arredando and Matthew William Purdy, Residence at 2465 Roxbury Lane, Montgomery, $263,500, May 16.

Nomun Bukh Ochir to Sateesh Nallamothu and Swathi Kakarala, Residence at 1944 Grandview Place, Montgomery, $255,000, June 18.

Newark

National Equity, Inc. Trust to Sandra and Michael Moran, Residence at 9355 Lee Hill Road, Newark, $650,000, March 28.

Oswego

Donna Laurino to Sasikala Paidi, Residence at 404 Cascade Lane, Oswego, $270,000, July 10.

Susan McMahon to Dina and Angelina Valli, Residence at 924 Bison Court, Oswego, $445,000, May 24.

Keith W. Pitner to Colin M. Anderson and Deidre Anderson, Residence at 722 Churchill Lane, Oswego, $400,000, June 19.

James Gotchie to James Gotchie, Residence at 136 Oaklawn Ave., Oswego, $128,500, June 14.

Florencia Juarez to Evangelina and Elena Aguirre, Residence at 127 Laurie Lane, Oswego, $303,000, June 6.

Jesus Cruz to Wajeh Syed, Residence at 313 Morgan Valley Drive, Oswego, $421,000, July 3.

Plainfield

NVR, Inc. to Brianna Biller and Jerry Biller III, Residence at 8005 Deer Crossing Drive, Plainfield, $375,500, July 11.

Plano

Andrew W. Hansen to Arturo and Adolfo Barraza Cervantes, Residence at 904 N. East St., Plano, $335,000, June 28.

Herminda Arreola to Arnoldo and Sylvia Martinez, Residence at 901 Terrace Way, Plano, $225,000, May 25.

Erika A. Matkowski to Diana Antunez and Pedro Antunez Cuevas, Residence at 4402 Klatt St., Plano, $247,000, May 1.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Dawn Marie Diangikes, Residence at 925 Kensey Court, Plano, $343,500, April 9.

Sandwich

Jesse Smith to Dillon Hamman and Malia Castellino, Residence at 1110 S. Park View Court, Sandwich, $365,000, March 1.

Cassandra Schook to Angel Lopez Domenech and Angelica Crespo, Residence at 930 N. Eddy St., Sandwich, $250,000, June 25.

Rodney Parr to Robert and Valerie Vlcek, Residence at 1303 Deer Run Trail, Sandwich, $407,000, July 24.

NVR Inc. to Natalia Guzman, Residence at 904 Chestnut Circle, Sandwich, $317,500, June 7.

Kimberly Ann Frieders to Michael R. Frieders, Residence at 927 E. Sixth St., Sandwich, $207,000, March 13.

Yorkville

Jeffrey M. Kilburg to Owen and Kathryn Kelty, Residence at 46 Maple Lane, Yorkville, $525,000, July 17.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Midwest to Nick Kasriel Rubinchik and Laureen Rubinchik, Residence at 2720 Berrywood Lane, Yorkville, $395,500, July 19.

NVR, Inc. to David W. and Donna S. Richardson, Residence at 2758 Royal Court, Yorkville, $411,000, July 23.

NVR, Inc. to Vivek Giri and Neha Mani, Residence at 3072 Constitution Way, Yorkville, $436,000, July 19.

Kim Pederson to Andrew and Dania Thill, Residence at 523 Cheshire Court, Yorkville, $415,000, June 27.

Abby Properties LLC to Yohantz Ramsey Miggins and Desiree Miggins, Residence at 1108 Gillespie Lane, Yorkville, $300,000, June 13.

Holly Pierson to Brendan Heffernan, Residence at 9249 Van Emmon Road, Yorkville, $162,500, March 29.