Kendall County Sheriff's Office issues more than 300 tickets in July as part of traffic safety campaign

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office issued 365 speeding citations in July as part of a traffic safety campaign. (Provided photo)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office issued 365 speeding citations in July as part of a traffic safety campaign.

The speed enforcement effort, which took place from July 9-31, was conducted in conjunction with other state and local law enforcement agencies to reduce highway fatalities.

As part of the campaign, the Sheriff’s Office also issued one child car seat citation, 13 citations for driving on a suspended/revoked driver’s license and 21 citations for driving without insurance. In addition, three fugitives were apprehended.

“We will continue to promote traffic safety by encouraging safe driving practices and enforcing speed limits,” Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said in a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. “Safe driving habits not only protect you and the passengers in your vehicle, they protect everybody on the road.”

The speed enforcement effort was made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.