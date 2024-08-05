Kendall County Sheriff’s Office celebrates special Aug. 6 National Night Out

Kendall County Deputy Tristan Borzick meets members of the community at a previous National Night Out. (Provided by The Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is making this year’s National Night Out extra special, dedicating the Public Safety Center to Sheriff Richard Randall, Kendall County’s longest-serving Sheriff, along withfeaturing a food drive for the Kendall County Community Food Pantry.

The event runs from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 6 in-front of the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, 1102 Cornell Lane, Yorkville. National Night Out is an eventy to raise awareness for community policing. Co-hosting is the Plano Police Department.

The night’s festivities include free food, a Cruise Night (no registration required to bring your hotrod), food trucks, Touch-a-Truck for children, safety demonstrations and a dunk tank.

Undersheriff Bobby Richardson, a 17-year veteran with the department, said a lot of people are excited for unveiling the Public Safety Center for Randall because he was great for the community and always kept the department headed in the right direction.

Richardson said it was wonderful seeing over a thousand people attending last year’s event.

“The growth and outpouring of support we’ve had every year has been fantastic,” said Richardson. “We cherish National Night Out because it opens people’s eyes to what we do at the Sheriff’s Office and the services we provide. The engagement between us and the community helps create cohesion.”

Richardson said he enjoys talking with members of the community, often cooking hot dogs for them while discussing his job. He said it’s important each of the different departments, like the Conservation Police, get a chance to showcase the services they provide to the community.

“We want to show the youth that the things that go on within their community aren’t always scary,” said Richardson. “They can come up and talk with us and understand that the police are there to help and support you and the community.”

Richardson said it’s important partnering with organizations like the Kendall County Food Pantry because supporting members of the community who are in need is what service is all about.

Donations will be collected for items such as canned goods, boxed foods, diapers, baby food, feminine products, pet food, and everyday household items.