July 13, 2024
What college freshmen need: Dorm essentials checklist

By Shaw Local News Network
A vehicle drives by part of the new Huskie mural Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, on the Annie Glidden Road railroad underpass, just south of Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. The mural was a joint project between the City of Dekalb and Northern Illinois University. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Heading off to college? Make sure you’ve got everything you need with a comprehensive checklist of dorm essentials. From bedding to electronics, toiletries to kitchen supplies, here’s what to pack to make your new dorm feel like home:

What to Bring

Extra-long twin sheets and blankets

Mattress pad

Pillows

Pillow cases

Bedspread

Bathroom tote

Toiletries

Shower shoes

Towels

Washcloths

Detergent

Fabric softener

Laundry basket

Alarm clock

Cleaning supplies

Vacuum

Broom

Plates

Silverware

Cups

Bowls

Dish soap

Waste Basket (Specifically metal)

Garbage bags

Extension cords (Sometimes not allowed)

Surge protectors (UL approved)

School/Desk supplies

Desk lamp

Fan

First aid items

Clothes

Hangers

Air freshener

Area rug

Floor lamps

Coffee maker

Television

Laptop

Headphones

Removable adhesives (3M command hooks)

Under bed storage

First-year students may be unsure as to how much they really need to bring with them for residing in a college dorm room. “Start small. You can always add items, but it is harder to take it back,” said Mollie Rockafellow, dean of student life with the University of St. Francis in Joliet.

First-year students may be unsure as to how much they really need to bring with them for residing in a college dorm room. “Start small. You can always add items, but it is harder to take it back,” said Mollie Rockafellow, dean of student life with the University of St. Francis in Joliet. (Provided by University of St. Francis)

What is Optional to Bring

Masks

Headboard

Dishes or tupperware

Video game consoles

Disinfecting wipes

Perfume

Brita water filter

Storage

Food storage

Electric water/Tea kettle

Ice cube tray

Flowers and plants

Fish

Bike and bike lock

Ethernet cable

Winter wear

Hair straightener, dryer, etc.

Iron and ironing board

Essential documents

Lanyard

Decor

Hammock

String lights

Car

Dry erase board

Snow shovel/Umbrella

Lewis University in Romeoville. (Photo Provided)

What to Leave at Home

Pets (Fish are only pets allowed)

Hot plates

Personal fridge

Alcohol/drug paraphernalia/hookah

Space heaters

Toaster oven/toaster/air fryers

Halogen lamps

Neon lights/Signs or LED strip lighting

Candles/Incense

Candle/Wax warmer

Live Christmas trees or lights

Mobile hotspots

Routers

Wireless printers

Weapons/Firearms/Knives

Fridge or minifridge

Pressure cooker/Rice cooker

Electric griddle

Waffle maker

Hot plate

Futons

Sofa beds

Windows, blinds, shades, tapestries, etc.

Plastic wastebasket (Only metal)

Charcoal or other combustible substances

Lava lamps

Oil/Water/Steam diffusers

Indoor/Electric grill

Wreath

Electric/Heated blanket

Heating pad

Fireworks

Large furniture

Oil lamps

Courtesy of Lewis University Office of Residential Life and Northern Illinois University’s Housing and Residential Services.