What college freshmen need: Dorm essentials checklist

Heading off to college? Make sure you’ve got everything you need with a comprehensive checklist of dorm essentials. From bedding to electronics, toiletries to kitchen supplies, here’s what to pack to make your new dorm feel like home:
What to Bring
Extra-long twin sheets and blankets
Mattress pad
Pillows
Pillow cases
Bedspread
Bathroom tote
Toiletries
Shower shoes
Towels
Washcloths
Detergent
Fabric softener
Laundry basket
Alarm clock
Cleaning supplies
Vacuum
Broom
Plates
Silverware
Cups
Bowls
Dish soap
Waste Basket (Specifically metal)
Garbage bags
Extension cords (Sometimes not allowed)
Surge protectors (UL approved)
School/Desk supplies
Desk lamp
Fan
First aid items
Clothes
Hangers
Air freshener
Area rug
Floor lamps
Coffee maker
Television
Laptop
Headphones
Removable adhesives (3M command hooks)
Under bed storage
What is Optional to Bring
Masks
Headboard
Dishes or tupperware
Video game consoles
Disinfecting wipes
Perfume
Brita water filter
Storage
Food storage
Electric water/Tea kettle
Ice cube tray
Flowers and plants
Fish
Bike and bike lock
Ethernet cable
Winter wear
Hair straightener, dryer, etc.
Iron and ironing board
Essential documents
Lanyard
Decor
Hammock
String lights
Car
Dry erase board
Snow shovel/Umbrella
What to Leave at Home
Pets (Fish are only pets allowed)
Hot plates
Personal fridge
Alcohol/drug paraphernalia/hookah
Space heaters
Toaster oven/toaster/air fryers
Halogen lamps
Neon lights/Signs or LED strip lighting
Candles/Incense
Candle/Wax warmer
Live Christmas trees or lights
Mobile hotspots
Routers
Wireless printers
Weapons/Firearms/Knives
Fridge or minifridge
Pressure cooker/Rice cooker
Electric griddle
Waffle maker
Hot plate
Futons
Sofa beds
Windows, blinds, shades, tapestries, etc.
Plastic wastebasket (Only metal)
Charcoal or other combustible substances
Lava lamps
Oil/Water/Steam diffusers
Indoor/Electric grill
Wreath
Electric/Heated blanket
Heating pad
Fireworks
Large furniture
Oil lamps
Courtesy of Lewis University Office of Residential Life and Northern Illinois University’s Housing and Residential Services.