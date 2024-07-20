July 20, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsBusinessSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Mid Summer Showdown at Sandwich Fairgrounds an event for families, visitors of all ages

By Shaw Local News Network
The Mid Summer Showdown will take place July 29 at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road, Sandwich. The event will include a cruise night, truck and tractor pull, petting zoo and a performance by the Blooze Brothers.

The Mid Summer Showdown will take place Saturday, July 27, at the Sandwich Fairgrounds. (Provided by the Somonauk Education Foundation)

Mid Summer Showdown will be held from noon to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road.

The event will feature Illiana remote-control rollers, beer tent, Cruise Night with food vendors, Kids’ Pedal Pull, FFA Fun Tent, petting zoo, bounce house, ISP Truck and Tractor Pull, live music and more. $10 admission; free for kids 12 and younger. For more information, visit facebook.com/MidSummerShowdown.

This brief is part of Shaw Local’s “5 Things to Do” feature. To read more, go to shawlocal.com/tags/5-things-to-do or check out The Scene, our entertainment section, at shawlocal.com/thescene.