Mid Summer Showdown at Sandwich Fairgrounds an event for families, visitors of all ages

Mid Summer Showdown will be held from noon to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road.

The event will feature Illiana remote-control rollers, beer tent, Cruise Night with food vendors, Kids’ Pedal Pull, FFA Fun Tent, petting zoo, bounce house, ISP Truck and Tractor Pull, live music and more. $10 admission; free for kids 12 and younger. For more information, visit facebook.com/MidSummerShowdown.

