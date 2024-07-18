Oswego District 308 to give free parent workshops starting this month

Oswego Community Unit School District 308 this month is launching Parent University, a new and free learning opportunity for families.

Parent University provides learning sessions to empower caregivers to learn about various topics and skills and connect them to community resources so they are best equipped to support their students’ educational journey, according to a news release from Oswego School District 308.

The first Parent University is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 20 at Plank Junior High School, 510 Secretariat Lane, Oswego. Registration is required; go to https://www.sd308.org/.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided and child care is available.

Session topics will vary. They are provided by local organizations to assist in personal development and strengthen a child’s educational success, at no cost to the school district or families.

Attendees will hear a presentation by Ernest Crim III, an anti-racist educator and hate crime survivor who uses historical narratives to empower and educate families through an equitable lens. Crim, a Chicago South Side native and University of Illinois graduate, is a former high school history educator of 12 years.

Furthermore, families will have the opportunity to attend additional sessions, all hosted by Oswego/Plainfield Wellness and Graceful Therapy. These sessions cover a range of topics, including social-emotional needs at school, students as self-advocates, improving resiliency and accountability, and emotional intelligence to develop power over emotions.

As a token of appreciation, participants will receive gift bags filled with goodies and have the chance to win raffle prizes donated by area businesses. The program will be offered several times throughout the year.