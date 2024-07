Attendees at the Plano Library program will make their own melt and pour soap bar using natural ingredients with zero waste.

Soapy Roads of Lombard will provide an introduction to natural soap-making in Soap Making 101 at the Plano Library.

The program will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 29 in the library’s Meeting Room.

Attendees will make their own melt and pour soap bar using natural ingredients with zero waste. This event is open to adults. A $5 fee must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2009 to register.