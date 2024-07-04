Traffic signals at busy Oswego intersection now activated

Traffic lights at the increasingly busy intersection of Plainfield and Woolley roads in Oswego were activated on July 3. (Eric Schelkopf)

Motorists should now have an easier time getting through the increasingly busy intersection of Plainfield and Woolley roads in Oswego.

Traffic lights at the intersection were activated on July 3. Plainfield Road is under the jurisdiction of Kendall County while Woolley Road east of Plainfield Road is under the jurisdiction of the village and Woolley Road west of Plainfield Road is under the jurisdiction of the Oswegoland Park District.

The intersection of Woolley and Plainfield roads is the main entrance into the Prairie Point Community Park in Oswego.

At the Nov. 28 Oswego Village Board meeting, trustees approved an intergovernmental agreement between Kendall County, the village and Oswegoland Park District relating to the installation of traffic signals at the intersection. As part of the agreement, the village and the park district each will reimburse the county for 25% of the construction costs, up to a maximum of $75,000.

At its Nov. 21 meeting, the County Board approved a $370,827.81 contract with H&H Electric Company for the project. H&H Electric submitted the lowest bid, which was 16.1% below the engineer’s estimate of $442,045.70

There are concept plans to build a gas station and fast-food restaurant at the northern intersection of Plainfield and Woolley roads.