Down the Garden Path: How to care for trees this summer

Welcome to summer! The heat, periodic drought and summer storms can really take a toll on your trees. Here are some tips on how you can help your trees weather the weather.

Planting

Summer is not a great time to plant trees. If you can wait until fall, the tree will probably experience less transplant shock and stress. If the tree must be planted now, proper techniques and care are even more essential. Plant at the correct depth and ensure roots are straight and do not circle the trunk.

Pruning

You may be noticing some tip death from cicada damage. Now is a good time to remove any dead or damaged branches. These tips can be removed if they are within reach. The damage will not hurt the tree, however, so if the ends are too difficult to reach, they can be left alone to fall away naturally. Leave the cut ends near the base of trees, however, to ensure the next generation of cicadas! Note: Avoid pruning oaks and elms in summer as this can lead to diseases. Prune these trees in winter.

Spring flowering shrubs like lilacs and hydrangeas should be pruned after flowering. Using a renewal method of pruning, cutting no more than 1/3 of the largest stems to the ground, will help improve airflow, maintain the shape of the plant, and can increase flowering.

Mulching

Proper mulching is one of the best things you can do for your trees. A 3- to 4-inch ring of shredded hardwood mulch or arborist chips will cool the soil and keep valuable moisture where the tree most needs it.

When mulching, make sure to keep the mulch away from the trunk – like a donut instead of a volcano. It will also protect the trunk from injury from mowers and other lawn care equipment while also keeping back weeds and improving soil condition.

Avoid landscape fabric and rock or rubber mulch. While they may look attractive, they can compact the soil, prevent water from infiltrating, otherwise cause your tree to struggle.

Watering

Even established trees will appreciate a drink during times of drought. If you’re unsure whether or not to water your trees, dig a small hole about 6 inches deep. If the soil is very dry, it’s time to give your tree a drink. For best results, water away from trunk, around the dripline (the area under the outermost branches).

An easy way to make sure the water really saturates the soil is to drill several small holes in a 5-gallon bucket, place it where you want to water, and fill. Once it’s empty, move it one-third of the way around the tree and fill again. Do this once more for a total of three times, or 15 gallons. The slowly leaking water will have more time to infiltrate, as opposed to running off or evaporating.

For more information on gardening, check out the University of Illinois Extension website at extension.illinois.edu. Also, check out the University of Illinois Extension Horticulture YouTube Channel for videos on other horticulture topics.

Jamie Viebach is the University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator serving DuPage, Kane, and Kendall counties. Viebach’s primary areas of expertise includes native plants, landscaping, pollinators, and rain gardens.

Have a question for the Master Gardeners? Residents can contact the Kendall County Master Gardener volunteers on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. by calling 630-553-5823, stopping in at 7775B IL Route 47, Yorkville, or emailing uiemg-kendall@illinois.edu . For helpful hints on what to include in your email, please visit go.illinois.edu/HelpDeskMGdkk.