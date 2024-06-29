Oswego tour focuses on local Black history

Five local Black Civil War veterans at laid to rest in the Oswego Township Cemetery. (Shea Lazansky)

Learn the role African American heritage has played in local Oswego history with a tour at noon on Sunday, July 7.

The Oswegoland Heritage Association and Oswegoland Park District co-host the event.

This tour will be led by Little White School Museum Manager Anne Jordan and include the areas where Black families farmed and attended area one-room schools, as well as a visit to the Oswego Township Cemetery where some of these residents, including five Black Civil War veterans, found their final rest, according to the release.

Registration is required for this roughly hour and a half tour. It is $7 for residents and $10 for nonresidents.

To register for either program, call 630-554-1010 or visit the museum’s reservations page at bit.ly/LWSMPrograms.

For more information about the Little White School Museum, call 630-554-2999, email them at info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org or visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.