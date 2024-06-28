Oswego to resurface 15 streets this summer

Oswego plans to resurface 15 streets this year as part of its annual street resurfacing program.
At the June 25 Oswego Village Board meeting, trustees voted to approve a contract with D. Construction of Coal City to do the work. They also approved spending $2.8 million for this year’s program.
Included in that cost is a contingency amount of $193,496.03 for any unexpected costs. Trustees had previously voted to spend $1.5 million in motor fuel tax funds on the project along with $1.5 million in capital improvement funds on the project.
The village this year plans to resurface the following streets:
• Waterbury Circle from Ogden Falls Boulevard to Ogden Falls Boulevard
• Southbury Boulevard from Wolfs Crossing to Colchester Drive
• North Adams Street from Waubonsie Creek bridge to Route 25
• Queen Drive from Bohannon Circle to Bohannon Circle
• Homeview Drive from Bohannon Circle to Bohannon Circle
• 5th Street from Yoakum Boulevard to Bluegrass Parkway
• Bluegrass Parkway from 5th Street to Preakness Drive
• Knights Bridge Court from Waubonsie Circle Drive to south end
• Dancer Lane from Bluegrass Parkway to Chesapeake Lane
• Silver Charm Drive from Bluegrass Parkway to Majestic Lane
• McGrath Drive from Dancer Lane to east end
• Risen Star Lane from Dancer to Majestic lanes
• Majestic Lane from Bluegrass Parkway to McGrath Drive
• Chesapeake Lane from Fifth Street to Majestic Lane
• Morgan Valley Drive from Grove to Collins roads
In addition to those projects, sidewalks will be removed and replaced at Mill Road Path and Heatherwood Drive Path.