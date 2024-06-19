Yorkville resident awarded national honor at Purdue University

Jennifer Lasater, Purdue Global’s vice president of student and career advancement, is this year’s recipient of the National Association of Colleges and Employers’ Kauffman Award. (Provided by Purdue Global photo/Greta Bell) (Provided by Purdue Global University)

Yorkville resident Jennifer Lasater has received a national honor for her commitment to developing student careers as vice president of student and career advancement at Purdue Global, an online university for working adults according to a release from the university.

Lasater is this year’s recipient of the National Association of Colleges and Employers’ (NACE) Kauffman Award. She will be honored during NACE’s annual conference June 3-5 in Phoenix, AZ, according to Matthew Oates, communication specialist at Purdue University.

Lasater has long been active in the success of NACE, a professional association connecting nearly 17,000 college career services professionals, university relations and recruiting professionals, and business solution providers. She has served as president, as a member of the board of directors, and served on numerous committees. She currently is a member of the advocacy committee, according to Oates.

“It’s an honor to receive this award,” Lasater said in Purdue’s news release. “The Kauffman Award is a wonderful reminder that relationship-building and partnerships that lead to results are essential in our field. I’m proud to be associated with NACE and applaud all their work helping millions of college students throughout the U.S.”

Among her accomplishments at Purdue Global, Lasater developed the Center for Career Advancement, providing career planning to students and graduates, and was key in launching the Student Success Coaching Program, which helps students persist through tough times, according to the news release.

“We’re here to be honest and straightforward with our students during the job search and then celebrate with them when they land the role they dreamed of when they thought about returning to school as a working adult,” Lasater said in the news release. “Knowing that we’ve helped so many first-generation students change their career trajectories and set the example for future generations keeps me focused and motivated.”