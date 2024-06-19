Hot weather and pets: Here’s how to keep them safe

Be sure to keep pets off of asphalt and concrete on hot days and keeping bowls of frequently changed cool, clean water also help keep the temperature manageable and water parasites at bay. (Bill Ackerman for Shaw Local)

When it gets hot outside, pet owners need to remember to keep their dogs, cats, horses and any other beloved pets cool.

The Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association offers these tips pet owners should follow as the temperature rises:

Never leave a pet in a hot car. Within a few minutes, even with windows rolled down, the heat in a car soars into triple digit temperatures!



Within a few minutes, even with windows rolled down, the heat in a car soars into triple digit temperatures! Hot walks on outdoor surfaces. If a sidewalk or parking lot would be too hot for you to walk on barefoot, it’s too hot for your dog to walk on, too. Pavement baking in the summer sun can burn tender paw pads. Walk them in the cooler grass and look for shaded areas in which to walk. Also schedule walks in cooler times of day, like early morning or evening hours.



If a sidewalk or parking lot would be too hot for you to walk on barefoot, it’s too hot for your dog to walk on, too. Pavement baking in the summer sun can burn tender paw pads. Walk them in the cooler grass and look for shaded areas in which to walk. Also schedule walks in cooler times of day, like early morning or evening hours. Keeping cool. Regarding shade, make sure that when your pet is outdoors that it is in a shady area, especially in the heat of the day. Bowls of frequently changed cool clean water also help keep the temperature manageable and water parasites at bay.



"Every pet owner needs to think about their pet’s safety in any weather, and summer is no different,” said Nicole Johnson, DVM, Pekin Animal Hospital and president of the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association.