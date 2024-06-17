Oswego police to host county emergency preparedness program

The Oswego Police Station is the host site for the Kendall County Emergency Management Agency’s Community Emergency Response Team Program that begins July 9.

The program educates people about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations. Using the training learned in the classroom and during exercises, CERT members can assist others in their neighborhood or workplace following an event when professional responders are not immediately available to help.

CERT members also are encouraged to support emergency response agencies by taking a more active role in emergency preparedness projects in their community. The program is free and open to eligible applicants who are 18 years of age or older and reside in Oswego.

The CERT program will run from July 9 to Aug. 27. Classes are held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday nights at the Oswego Police Station, 3355 Woolley Road, Oswego.

Class size will have a maximum of 15 participants. The application and more information can be found on the police department’s website at oswegoil.org/CERT.

For questions, contact Kendall County EMA Director Roger Bonuchi at rbonuchi@kendallcountyil.gov.