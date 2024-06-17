Oswego Chamber invites businesses to be part of New Resident Welcome program

Participants of the Oswego Chamber's New Resident Welcome Program can supply promotional boxes for the chamber to gift to new Oswego residents. The next round of this program will begin Friday, June 21. (Provided by the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce)

Oswego Chamber’s New Resident Welcome Program is accepting registrations to be part of the next round, which will begin Friday, June 21. Those registering must be a member of the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce to participate.

To be a part of the program, participants must supply the chamber with 100 promotional pieces. Participants can supply a flyer/brochure and an item, which will be put in boxes to be presented as gifts to new Oswego residents. The cost is $1 a box ($100), according to a news release from the chamber.

Valuable gifts should include not only a brochure and business card, but an item advertising a business, such as a magnet, water bottle, pen, discount coupons, etc., according to the release.

Promotional materials must be dropped off by Friday at 25 E. Jackson St., according to the release.

The chamber will send participants an Excel spreadsheet with addresses of new residents after the boxes are delivered, according to the release.

To participate in the program, visit oswegochamber.org/new-resident-program-registration/.