Treat Dad to a Father’s Day All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 16 at the Oswego American Legion.

Oswego American Legion Post 675 will host a Father’s Day All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 16, at 19 W. Washington St., Oswego.

Breakfast options will include pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, tater tots, biscuits and gravy, coffee and orange juice, according to a news release from the Oswego Area Chamber of Commerce.

The buffet costs $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and $8 for kids under 10. Children under 3 are free.