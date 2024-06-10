Kane and Kendall churches represented at Aurora’s Pride Day celebration

Rev. Tammy Scott, pastor at Wesley United Methodist Church in Aurora, dishes pancakes at an interfaith Pride Cakes breakfast Sunday, June 9, at Aurora's New England Congregational Church, 406 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora. (Provided by Al Benson)

Seven Aurora, Oswego, Batavia and Geneva clergy banded together to celebrate Aurora’s Pride Day beginning Sunday, June 9, at New England Congregational Church, 406 W. Galena Blvd., Aurora.

Participating clergy were Rev. Brandon Perrine, senior minister, New England Congregational; Rev. Tammy Scott, pastor, Wesley UMC; Rev. Scott Hodge, pastor, Orchard Community and Rabbi Ed Friedman, Temple B’Nai Israel, all in Aurora; Rev. Patrick Fish, pastor, Becoming ELCA, Oswego; Rev. Paige Wolfanger, pastor, First Congregational, Batavia; and Rev. Scot Hull, Unitarian Universalist Society, Geneva.

Activities began with a free Pride Cakes pancake breakfast. Scott, pastor at Wesley UMC, led congregants in dishing green and orange pancakes with sausages and beverages, according to a news release from the churches.

An interfaith worship service at 10 a.m. featured clergy from partnering churches. After Perrine welcomed worshippers, Friedman of Temple B’nai Israel chanted Psalm 119. Hodge offered the morning prayer, according to the release.

Scott led three “exhortations” with a children’s message. She was followed by Wolfanger and Fish, according to the release.

Performing, gathering and sending songs were Wesley UMC musicians Thew Elliott, Meredith Lindgren, Wally Loague and Ben Smith, according to the release.

Hull closed the service with a benediction, according to the release.

At 10:45 a.m., attendees walked from New England to downtown Aurora for the noon parade where members of St. David’s Episcopal joined in.

To view a livestream of the service, visit youtube.com/watch?v=CByB5NwQS2E.