Utility work to close section of Wolfs Crossing in Oswego starting Friday morning

Wolfs Crossing in Oswego will be closed to all traffic between Fifth Street and Roth Road during the day Friday and Saturday as the contractor for Sonoma Trails subdivision installs utility pipes near the intersection. (Graphic provided)

Wolfs Crossing in Oswego will be closed to all traffic between Fifth Street and Roth Road during the day Friday and Saturday as the contractor for Sonoma Trails subdivision installs utility pipes near the intersection.

The closure will occur between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The intersection of Roth and Wolfs Crossing will remain open to access Oswego East High School.

Access to Oswego East High School going west on Wolfs Crossing will be available via one of two routes:

• Wolfs Crossing to south on Douglas Road, to east on Woolley Road, to north on Roth Road, to east on Wolfs Crossing, to the south entrance of Oswego East High School.

• Wolfs Crossing to north on Fifth Street, east on Yoakum Boulevard, to north on Ogden Falls Boulevard, to east on Treasure Drive, to south of Harvey Road, to the east entrance of Oswego East High School.