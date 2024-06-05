Oswego recognizes Pride Month for first time

For the first time in the village’s history, Oswego is recognizing Pride Month. Pride Month is celebrated each year in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. (Graphic provided)

For the first time in the village’s history, Oswego is recognizing Pride Month.

Pride Month is celebrated each year in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan.

“The village of Oswego remains committed to protecting the civil rights of the LGBTQI+ community in an effort to help eradicate prejudice and discrimination and foster a better sense of understanding and compassion to all residents,” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said in reading a proclamation honoring Pride Month during the May 28 Oswego Village Board meeting. “The village of Oswego embraces Pride Month as an opportunity to celebrate the harmony in which we coexist.”

Village trustee Karin McCarthy-Lange was happy to see Pride Month being recognized.

“I think that it’s great that our community is acknowledging it and supporting it,” she said during the meeting.

Village trustee Andrew Torres also expressed his enthusiasm for the village recognizing Pride Month.

“It is pretty cool that we are recognizing that,” he said. “That’s awesome.”

Aurora’s fifth annual Pride Parade will be held starting at noon June 9 in downtown Aurora. An after party will be from 1 to 5 p.m. at Two Brothers Roundhouse, 205 N. Broadway, Aurora.

Tickets are $10, with proceeds going to fund next year’s parade.