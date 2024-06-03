Village of Oswego joins with other taxing bodies to have impact fee study done

Oswego taxing bodies want an analysis done on the impact fees that a developer pays to offset the financial impact a new development places on public infrastructure.

At the May 28 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees approved a contract with David Taussig and Associates to conduct an impact fee distribution analysis in an amount not to exceed $36,500.

The cost will be split among Oswego taxing bodies. Trustees also approved an intergovernmental agreement with the other taxing bodies at the meeting.

The village will pay for the brunt of the cost. That amounts to 48.46% of the cost, or $17,687.90.

Oswego School District 308 will pay $13,877.30 of the cost, Oswegoland Park District will pay $2,372.50, Oswego Fire Protection District will pay $1,262.90 and the Oswego Library District will pay $1,299.40.

The village plans to bill the other taxing bodies for their cost of the study.

“The Village Board directed staff to research the needs of all taxing districts to identify how best to update and re-distribute the impact fees,” Oswego Development Services Director Rod Zenner said. “After conversation with the associated taxing bodies, a desire to involve a third-party contractor was agreed upon.”

Public infrastructure includes roads, schools, parks, recreational facilities, water and sewerage.

The North Carolina-based company submitted the sole bid. According to Zenner, the company has extensive experience in fee studies, general financial analysis projects and impact fee analysis projects.

“DTA has worked in 22 different states with municipalities that vary in size from county governments to library districts,” Zenner said.

The project is expected to take 26 weeks to do. The report is expected be presented to village trustees in either November or December.