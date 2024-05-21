Plano schools superintendent to go on medical leave

Plano School Superintendent Tony Baker will go on a medical leave of absence until his resignation from the district on June 30, 2025.

The Plano 88 Board of Education made the announcement in a news release Monday night. Baker has been superintendent since 2018 and has worked for the district since 2000.

“The Board of Education appreciates the hard work of Mr. Tony Baker during these challenging last few years,” Plano School Board President Tim Campbell said in the release. “Throughout his tenure at Plano 88, Tony demonstrated a commitment to our students and staff, integrity in the workplace and dedication to the safety and success of all students.”

Baker said in the release that he is grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of the Plano 88 school community over the last 24 years.

“I am proud of the opportunities we were able to provide our students,” he said. “I am also proud of the perseverance of our staff who demonstrated resolve and care for each other during my tenure. I have been humbled to have had the opportunity to be a member of a team that has gone above and beyond every day to provide a supportive place of engaging academics, activities and athletics for our students. I can’t thank the staff enough for their time and dedication.”