Yorkville Chamber has another successful SociaBowl

Yorkville Chamber of Commerce held its third annual SociaBowl on Wednesday, April 24, at Pinz Entertainment Center. (Photo provided by Yorkville Chamber of Commerce)

Sixteen teams joined the Yorkville Area Chamber of Commerce for the annual SociaBowl on Wednesday, April 24, at Pinz Entertainment Center. Over 90 members of the community night-bowled alongside their fellow business leaders.

The networking night consisted of multiple games of bowling, best dressed teams, a 50/50 raffle, unbelievable food and lots of smiles, according to a news release by the Yorkville Chamber.

COUNTRY Financial - Chris Heitz’s team, You’re Killing Me Smalls, took home the trophies for Highest Team Score for both games 1 and 2. Their team member, Rob Janosek, was awarded the Highest Individual Score for game 1.

Emily Grimes of Stephen Alan Salon, also known as The Pink Ladies, won the trophy for the Highest Individual Score for game 2.

The team representing YACC Leads Ignite, Backdraft, won Best Dressed Team through crowd applause.

Jason Davis of Suzy’s Bar & Grill was the emcee for the night, and Pinz Entertainment Center provided gift certificates to the winners.

The sponsors of the event were Head Pin Sponsor: The Law Office of Aaron J Vanagaitis, LLC; Media Sponsor: 107.1 WSPY - 101.5 WDYS Country - Wspynews.com; Spare A Square Sponsor: Pesola Media Group; Lane Sponsors: Christine Chalks A Lot, COUNTRY Financial - Chris Heitz, Gina Johansen - Keller Williams Realty Infinity, Heartland Bank and Trust Company, Old Second National Bank, RJ3 Automotive, Stephen Alan Salon, Swanson Real Estate, TANJ Cybersecurity & Technology, YACC Leads Ignite, YACC Leads over Lunch, Yorkville Auto Body; Hunger Strike Sponsors: Harmony Aesthetics, The Chocolate Shoppe and Funky Frames Sponsor: New York Life.