Montgomery earns honors for public works building

The American Public Works Association Chicago Metro Chapter has named the new village of Montgomery Public Work’s Facility its 2023 Project of the Year.

This award recognizes excellence in the field of public works, specifically in the category Structures exceeding $5 million and less than $25 million, according to a news release from the village.

The new public works facility was completed in 2023 and was designed “to meet the evolving needs of the growing community, embodies cutting-edge technology and best practices in infrastructure development,” the village said in the release.

“We are proud to receive this recognition from the APWA,” Village President Matt Brolley said in the release. “This award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our Village Board and staff in bringing this project to fruition. Our new Public Works Facility not only enhances the operational efficiency of our municipal services, but also reflects our ongoing commitment to serving the residents of Montgomery to the best of our abilities.”

The award-winning project was selected for its outstanding design, construction quality, and positive impact on the community, according to the release. The Public Works Facility serves as a hub for various essential services including fleet maintenance and storage, streets and sanitation, utilities, building maintenance and emergency response, ensuring the safety and well-being of Montgomery’s residents, according to the village.

“We are honored to be recognized by the APWA for our efforts in delivering this state-of-the-art Public Works Facility,” Director of Public Works Mark Wolf said in the release. “Our community has grown close to 300% since our previous building was built. Our staff has grown, and this project is essential to us being able to grow and adapt to meet the needs of our village.”

For more information about the Village of Montgomery Public Works Facility and its award-winning project, visit montgomeryil.org.