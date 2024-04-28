Plano boys track first, girls third at Indian Creek Invite: Saturday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Plano

The Reapers won the Indian Creek Invite with 190 points, well ahead of Stillman Valley’s 124.

Plano’s Damani Carter won the 100 (11.93), Christ Keleba the 200 (24.14), Kadon Glover the 300 hurdles (44.72), the 4x100 relay of Tristan Meszaros, Johnny Espino, Carter and Keleba won in 44.15, the 4x400 relay of Tim Young, Dylan Saunders, Glover and Meszaros won in 3:43.65, Richie Amakiri won the shot put (12.74 meters), Keleba won the high jump (1.88 meters), Christopher Schweitzer the pole vault (3.05 meters), Cody Fields the long jump (5.71 meters) and triple jump (11.80 meters).

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Plano

The Reapers placed third at the Indian Creek Invite with 95 points behind Stillman Valley (151) and Hinckley-Big Rock (117). Kaylee Klatt won the 100 (17.22 seconds) and 300 hurdles (52.00), and anchored the 4x200 relay (1:59.53) that included Stevie Young, Samiya Padilla and Mia Salsbery that took second. Luniah Gilford won the 400 (1:03.84) and long jump (4.53 meters) , Allison Goodyear won the 1,600 (6:31.38) and Ash Armstrong won the 3,200 (14:18.82). Chloe Rowe was second in the shot put.

BASEBALL

Wheaton Academy 6, Sandwich 1

Taylor Adams struck out seven over five innings and Tyler Lissman hit a solo homer for the lone run for Sandwich (11-9).

McHenry 18, Yorkville 12

McHenry scored nine runs in the top of the first and the Foxes (12-9) couldn’t quite rally back in the nonconference loss. Jailen Veliz was 3 for 4 with a triple, run scored and five RBIs, Jacob Cronshaw 3 for 3 with a run scored and three RBIs and Kameron Yearsley was 3 for 5 with three runs scored and an RBI for Yorkville.

Westmont 5-10, Yorkville Christian 0-0

Nolan Hooper struck out 11 and Tyler Gleason had two hits for the Mustangs in the first game.

SOFTBALL

Lincoln-Way Central 12, Yorkville

Brooke Ekwinski had a solo homer for the lone run for the Foxes (11-10).