Yorkville Library’s teen advisory group to meet, young readers programs offered

Yorkville Public Library Youth Services Department services and events for May 2024:

Escape Room Adventure: Escape Room Adventure will be available throughout the month of May. Participants will get a 30-minute session and use clues to unlock boxes before the next group comes in. Those interested can contact the Youth Services Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext. 108 or stop in the library directly.

DROP IN STORY TIME: Every Friday at 10:30 a.m., YPL will host Drop In Story Time held in the Children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library will be the special reader.

Preschool Zone: At 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, YPL will provide interactive and engaging books and activities for children. Registration is required. Both times are the same.

Tots and Toddlers: At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 2, and Wednesday, May 15, YPL will host Tots and Toddlers equipped with songs, stories and dancing. Children will receive a take-home craft to complete. Registration is required. If attendees are unable to attend after registration, they must cancel so others can attend.

3D Printing (In-person): From 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 30-minute appointments are available for participants to receive one-on-one instruction for Tinkercad and how to create a 3D model. The model will be printed on the 3D Printer. Printing plastic costs $0.20 a gram.

Those interested must register for their appointment and can submit their print to YPL3DPrint@gmail.com if it is more convenient.

Window Art: From May 6 – 10, those interested can help liven up the library with window art. Attendees can come in anytime/any day between the days listed. Participants must register for the event as space is limited.

Book Club (grades third – fifth): At 4:30 p.m. Mondays, May 6 and 20, this two-session book club will provide participants with the book of the month on the first day to read at home. Then it will be discussed at the following session. Register for both days on the YPL website.

TAG - TEEN ADVISORY GROUP at the Yorkville Public Library: At 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, teens in grades eight through 12 will get together to share ideas about the teen area in the library and how to help Yorkville. Participants can help create and plan new projects. This group also has opportunities to earn volunteer hours.

We Love Our MOMs Story Time: At 10:30 a.m. May 8, YPL will host a mom’s celebration. Attendees will listen to books, sing songs and make a craft. Registration is required.

Spanish Story Time (via Facebook): At 10 a.m. Wednesdays, May 8 and 22, on YPL’s Facebook Page, Señora Katalina will provide a Story Time in Spanish. It will be recorded.

Book Club (grades first – second): At 4:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 9 and 16, participants will read an easy reader chapter book in this two-session book. Those interested should register for both dates.

LEGO Kits: From May 13 – 17, participants can come by the library anytime during these days to build LEGO creations out of a themed container the library will provide. Creations will be added to the LEGO display at the library.

Mommy and Me YOGA: At 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, May 14 and 28, attendees can bond with their little one while exploring yoga, based on children’s books. This class includes simple breathing work, playful yoga poses, songs, games and a story time. Participants will use their imagination while increasing strength, flexibility and balance.

Toddler Play: At 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 20, caregivers and littles can stop by to play at the library and meet new friends. No registration needed.

SAT/ACT Success Webinar: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, this comprehensive workshop will answer questions about college entrance exams. Families will learn key differences between the SAT and ACT, the best time to start studying, keys to achieving one’s highest score and how the SAT/ACT can impact merit aid and scholarships.

To register, use the link provided: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RzQIwqY-R-GokgY43EbhAQ.

Literacy Centers: From Tuesday, May 21, to Friday, May 24, those interested can experience a parent/child guided opportunity for hands-on literacy instruction. This service will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Literacy Centers are designed to give children ample opportunity to practice the very important skills of listening, reading, writing and speaking.

Chalk the Walk: At 11 a.m. Friday, May 24, after Drop In Story Time, attendees can decorate YPL’s front sidewalk with chalk (weather permitting).

3D Printing (virtual): From 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, Leah English will teach attendees how to use Tinkercad to 3D print projects on the library’s 3D printer. The event is open to all ages and attendees can submit creations to YPL3DPrint@gmail.com to be 3D printed. Printing plastic is $0.20 a gram.

Those interested can go to the library’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pfP5DoBzNU to learn to create their own 3D printed creations.

Read with Paws: At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, Children can come to the library, select a book and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization.

This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than an adult, so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers.

Those interested must register for their 15-minute time slot on the YPL website. Space is limited. If unable to attend, contact the library.

Artful Beginnings (Preschool): At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30, attendees can read a book and create a craft. Registration is required. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the mess.

YPL is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the library. The library will be closed on Monday, May 27, and Friday, May 31.

The library is located at 902 Game Farm Road.

For more information or to register for any events, go to yorkville.lib.il.us/.