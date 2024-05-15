Plano community to hold Memorial Day ceremonies, parade

Art Killey reads the list of local veterans who died in 2016 during the Plano American Legion Post's Memorial Day observance in 2019. The Plano American Legion, Auxiliary and SAL Officers will place wreaths at Plano's Veterans Memorial for Plano's 2024 Memorial Day Ceremonies. (Shaw Media)

Memorial Day Ceremonies for Plano will begin at the Veterans Memorial at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 27.

The mayor will read any new names for the Veterans Memorial Walkway in the park.

The Plano American Legion, Auxiliary and SAL Officers will place wreaths at the memorial and the Post Honor Guard will perform an honor salute with rifles and play taps.

Immediately after, the Post Color Guard will lead a parade up Center Avenue from the Memorial to Little Rock Cemetery for the 11 a.m. ceremony services there.

The Plano High School marching band will march and play along the route.

The middle school and Emily G. Johns Bands will be at the cemetery and provide additional music.

Boy Scout Troop 71 and Cub Scout Pack 317 will also participate in both ceremonies and walk in the parade.

All are welcome to participate in the parade or come to the ceremonies at both Memorial Park and the cemetery.