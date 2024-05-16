Utility crew in Yorkville inadvertently unearths human remains from historic cemetery

Yorkville Police Department, Kendall County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police Forensic Team are examining the disturbed ground on the site where human remains were disturbed in Yorkville on Wednesday, May 16. (Shaw Local News Network)

A contractor crew doing utility work in Yorkville on Wednesday inadvertently unearthed human remains from a cemetery that had been located on the site in the 1840s and 1850s.

The crew located the remains while doing utility work in the 200 block of Park Street.

“With the wonderful assistance of the Kendall County Historical Society, it was learned that in the 1840s and 1850s a cemetery occupied the site,” the Yorkville Police Department and Kendall County Coroner’s Office said in a joint statement on Thursday. “According to available information, sometime in the late 1800s or early 1900s, the headstones at this site were relocated to Elmwood Cemetery in Yorkville. The disposition of the remains was not mentioned.”

According to the statement, members of the Yorkville Police Department, Kendall County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police Forensic Team are examining the disturbed ground on the site to “provide proper and respectful treatment of the early Kendall County resident who was inadvertently disturbed.”