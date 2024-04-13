DeKalb Public Library to host craft swap

The DeKalb Public Library will host a craft swap where attendees can donate supplies and shop for items they need.

The DeKalb Public Library will host a craft swap where attendees can donate supplies and shop for items they need, like fabric, yarn, scrapbook paper, beads, markers and more, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, in the Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio.

All items are free while supplies last. Attendees do not have to donate to attend.

The library will start accepting donations at the Adult Services Desk the week prior to the event, or participants can bring them the night of the event.

Recommended donations:

Fabric

Sewing and Embroidery Thread

Sewing Notions

Craft Kits

Craft Books

Sewing Patterns

Jewelry Making Supplies

Yarn Hooks and Needles

Adult Coloring Books

Attendees are encouraged to bring clean, new (or gently used) items only.

All remaining crafting supplies will be kept by the library or donated to a local organization.

This event is for teens and adults. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The DeKalb Public Library is located at 309 Oak St.

For additional information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568 ext. 2114.

The DeKalb Public Library is open seven days a week. Visit www.dkpl.org, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter for other library news and events.