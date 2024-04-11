Third Yorkville solar farm moves closer to approval

Yorkville City Officials are considering a proposal for a third solar farm in the city. (Photo Provided by the City of Yorkville)

Yorkville Planning and Zoning Commission members heard a presentation from petitioners and held a public hearing for a third solar farm in the city at their April 10 meeting.

Chicago-based solar company Nexamp is proposing the development of Corneils Road Solar, LLC, a community solar farm just north of Yorkville city limits.

The petitioner is requesting annexation, rezoning and a special use permit to construct a 35-acre solar farm in unincorporated Kendall County, directly north of Corneils Road between Beecher Road and Route 47, just west of Rob Roy Creek.

Site map for the proposed Corneils Road Solar, LLC, a community solar farm just north of Yorkville city limits. (Photo Provided by the City of Yorkville)

Nexamp representatives Daniel Kramer and Matt Kwiatkowski led the presentation before the commission. Property owners Gary and Betty Bennett, who have entered into a lease agreement with Nexamp, were also in attendance.

As proposed, the 4.99-megawatt solar farm development would construct 11,592 panels and a freestanding commercial solar collector systems on the property. The system will include a lithium battery storage system, two central inverters and one to two transformers that would be mounted on a cement pad.

The project also would construct an interconnection system underground with several above ground poles to connect to the ComEd distribution line on Corneils Road. The entire solar array and accessory systems would be enclosed in an 8 feet tall, slatted chain link fence.

The proposed location of the array is more than 1,300 feet from the nearest unincorporated residential property line and about 2,000 feet from the nearest residential property in Yorkville, the Caledonia subdivision to the south.

The property has an existing farm homestead and accessory buildings, which would remain on the site. The array would be accessed via Corneils Road through an existing gravel driveway, which would be improved and connected to the solar farm.

The petitioner will enter a 20-year lease agreement with the property owners, with the option to extend the lease term for one 10-year term and up to two additional five-year terms.

Representatives told commission members the life expectancy of the array is 30 to 40 years, and Nexamp would maintain and operate the solar farm, once constructed.

Petitioners have provided an Agricultural Impact Mitigation Agreement with the Illinois Department of Agriculture, which ensures the existing farmland on the site will be maintained during construction and operation, and holds the petitioner accountable for decommissioning the project at the end of its operation. A bond will be issued to ensure there are adequate funds for the decommissioning.

Two Yorkville residents spoke during the public hearing. Neither said they were opposed to the solar farm, but raised concerns with the location’s proximity to Route 47, how the energy savings would be distributed to the city and residents, and how construction would impact adjacent residents.

Kramer responded to concerns saying that trees, foliage and pollinators would be planted around the site which would conceal the array and improve water retention and drainage for neighboring residents.

Yorkville Planning and Zoning Commission members recommended rezoning and special use permit approval at the April 11 meeting. If approved by City Council, the land would be rezoned from the current A-1 Special Use to A-1 Agricultural District.

The petitioner is also requesting the annexation of three unincorporated agricultural parcels, a total of 94-acres. Annexation is contingent upon City Council approval of rezoning and special use authorization.

A public hearing for the proposed annexation agreement is set for the April 23 City Council meeting, where rezoning and special use permitting are expected to be considered for possible approval.

Last year, Yorkville City Council members approved two other solar farms in the city, both in split votes.

In October, Colorado-based Turning Point Energy received council approval to construct a 14,000 panel solar farm in the Bristol Ridge area. The 5-megawatt facility will occupy a 54-acre site on the east side of Cannonball Trail along the north side of the BNSF Railway.

In December, Massachusetts-based developer New Leaf Energy received council approval to construct a 9,700 panel solar farm on an 18.5-acre lot east of Beecher Road just north of the BNSF Rail Road on the northwest side of the city.