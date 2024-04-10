Yorkville softball hits six homers in win over West Aurora: Tuesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

SOFTBALL

Yorkville 13, West Aurora 6

Jensen Krantz and Kayla Kersting both hit two home runs and Sarah Carlson and Regan Bishop each went deep once for the Foxes (7-4, 1-0) in their Southwest Prairie Conference opener. The Foxes combined for 12 hits with two doubles. Carlson threw four innings and Ellie Fox earned the save.

Plano 21, Woodstock 3

Bri Clark was 3 for 3 with two doubles, Lindsey Cocks was 2 for 2 with a double and Belle Solis and Cami Nunez also had two hits for Plano. Winning pitcher Gizelle Baltierrez struck out five and only allowed three hits.

Richmond-Burton 4, Sandwich 1

Brooklyn Marks struck out 10, Kayden Corneils went 2 for 3 and Aubrey Cyr drove her in for the lone run for the Indians (5-2, 1-1).

BASEBALL

Yorkville Christian 12, Hiawatha 1

Tyler Schroedle got the win, striking out nine, for the Mustangs (7-7). Austin Vugteveen and Ben Raddatz combined for seven hits.

BOYS TENNIS

Yorkville 5, Joliet West 2

Grady Phillips, Alejandro Ayala and Aaron Camp won singles matches and No. 1 doubles team of Tyler Morrison and Kevin Wills clinched the win with a 6-1 5-7 (10-7) victory, winning the third-set super tiebreak in the third.

Yorkville JV 5, Joliet West 2

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Plano 136, Marengo 70, Harvard 32, Aurora Christian 15

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Plano 89.5, Marengo 79, Harvard 60, Aurora Christian 19.5

Alexa Sobieszcyk won the 100, 200 and high jump, Luniah Guilford the 400, Marysabella Llamas the 3,200, Kaylee Klatt the 100 and 300 hurdles, Kalika Young the triple jump, and the team of Klatt, Elo Montesinos, Stevie Young and Mia Salsberry the 4x200 relay.