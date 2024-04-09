Yorkville Legion holding breakfast fundraiser

The breakfast will be held from 7:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Sunday April 14 at the Yorkville American Legion, 9054 E. Veterans Parkway. (Steven Buyansky)

The Yorkville Sons of The American Legion is holding its final monthly breakfast fundraiser for this season.

The breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 14, at the Yorkville American Legion, 9054 E. Veterans Parkway.

The buffet consists of biscuits and gravy, omelets, pancakes, scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, sausage, tomato juice, orange juice, milk and coffee.

The cost is $12 for adults ages 18 to 54, $10 for those 55 and older and $8 for those ages 6 to 17. The event is open to the public. Call 630-553-7117 for information.