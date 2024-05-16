Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Waleed Johnson, Plano, track and field, senior

Waleed Johnson of Plano competes in the triple jump during the Kishwaukee River Conference track meet held at Plano High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local/David Toney)

Name: Waleed Johnson

School: Plano, senior

Sport: Track and field

Why he was selected: Johnson won the triple jump with an effort of 43 feet, 8 inches, ran on the winning 4x100 relay in a school record 42.88 seconds, took second in the 100 in a personal record 10.98 seconds and ran a 400 split of 51.4 seconds in the 4x400 relay at the Kishwaukee River Conference meet.

He was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Great meet at conference, how did you feel about the meet?

Johnson: I feel great about my meet at conference. Everything went well and I got a couple PR’s.

Is there an event that you especially enjoy and why?

Johnson: Yes, I especially enjoy the 4x100 because it’s a lot of fun running with my teammates.

There is obviously little margin for error in the sprints, how do you get focused before each race?

Johnson: Before my races I just like to listen to music and try to clear my mind and think about what I need to do and how I will do it.

You play a lot of sports – what do you like most about track?

Johnson: What I like most about track is how it brings the best out of me, but also how chill it is.

What kind of advice would you give younger athletes at your school?

Johnson: Some advice I would give younger athletes at my school is go and get it, nothing is coming to you.

What’s your goal for the last couple meets of high school?

Johnson: My goal for my last couple of meets in high school is to enjoy and live out every moment, have fun with my team, keep improving, break some records and bring some medals home.