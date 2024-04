The Plano American Legion held its first event Ham Bowl on March 30. Pictured are are Ham Bowling winners with Legion manager Kathy Lopez (left), Cliff Curl, Wendy Bedal and Jennifer Henze. (Provided by Linda Oleson)

The first Ham Bow,l was held at the Plano American Legion on March 30. Fifteen people tried their luck at ham bowling with Wendy Bedal winning the grand prize of a 15 pound ham. Jennifer Henze took second place and Cliff Curl won third place. Pictured are Ham Bowling placement winners with Kathy Lopez, Legion manager, Cliff Curl, Wendy Bedal and Jennifer Henze.