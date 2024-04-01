Sandwich Public Library offers new Tech Helpdesk

Sandwich Public Library is teaming up with Indian Valley Vocational Center students to launch a Tech Helpdesk. Beginning April 2, the Helpdesk will be available at the library from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday.

The program will run through the school year, with a break during summer months.

IVVC student partners will be on hand to provide assistance with cell phones, laptops, tablets and more.

Sandwich Public Library is located at 925 S. Main St.

For any questions or inquiries, contact the library at 815-786-8308.