State Rep. Davis from Yorkville sponsors Student Protection Bill

SPRINGFIELD – House Bill 5434, filed by State Rep. Jed Davis, R-Yorkville, passed the Elementary & Secondary Education: School Curriculum & Policies Committee with a vote of 15-0 on March 21.

The bill will require schools to await official documentation of a student’s enrollment at another school before releasing them from their roster. This is intended to ensure continuity of education and deter kids from disappearing into horrific situations like trafficking, according to a March 22 news release.

“Yesterday’s committee passage of House Bill 5434 was a huge win for children across Illinois,” Davis said in the release. “This bill will protect kids by ensuring no student falls through the cracks of our education system.”

This bill is one of five included in the Protecting Kids legislative package filed by Davis. He credited Plano School District Assistant Principal for bringing the initiative to his attention.

“Right now, schools can take the word of a parent or guardian when removing kids from their roster. This bill will hold everyone accountable to these students, ensuring no child is left behind,” Davis said in the release. “I want to thank Plano Community Unit School District 88 Assistant Principal Faith Skinner, who brought this initiative to me. I look forward to seeing this bill receive bipartisan support on the House floor.”

