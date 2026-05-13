UAW begins strike at HCC in Mendota

Workers with UAW 904 picket outside HCC Inc. on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 following unsuccessful negotiations on a new four-year agreement with the union and the agricultural harvesting equipment company. (Mathias Woerner)

United Auto Workers members at HCC Inc. began to line First Avenue at midnight on Wednesday, after the Mendota agricultural equipment manufacturer and Local 904 leadership could not reach an agreement.

The union pointed to growing prices as one reason for working for a better deal.

“Prices have skyrocketed and our people have mortgages and want to put their kids through college,” local president Geoff Marine said. “We did not find the last offer good enough, so here we are.”

Agreements between HCC and the union are renewed every four years. Following an agreement in 2022 that Marine characterized as favorable to the company, the workers were ardent in their desire to make a better deal this time around.

Negotiations began in March, Marine said. The bargaining committee had reached a tentative agreement around Easter, but the rank and file did not feel that it had secured enough and the agreement was not solidified.

HCC released a statement Tuesday stating that its latest offer was the furthest it was willing to go with the union. When that was deemed insufficient by the union bargaining committee and the workforce, Local 904 decided to strike.

Marine said that the main points of conflict in the negotiations surrounded wages and benefits, with insurance premiums as a priority.

“That tentative agreement included a 10% wage increase in 2026, additional wage increases throughout the term of the contract, increased shift premiums, improved training pay, expanded vacation benefits and continued health insurance with only minimal cost adjustments,” HCC said in its statement.

The details of the agreement or demands of the workers were not specified by Marine, citing legal and negotiation concerns.

“We just want what we feel is fair for the workers,” he said.

The union workers make up a majority of the company’s workforce, but some non-union workers are still working.

“HCC believes the union’s decision is short-sighted,” the company’s statement read. “Despite that decision, HCC is committed to continuing operations and has plans in place to ensure minimal, if any, impact on our customers and vendors.”

While the strike began less than 24 hours ago, Marine said that plans had been in place to prepare for a work stoppage.

“There have been things going on behind the scenes to help us prepare for where we are at this point,” he said. “We want to protect our workers while we try and get them a better deal, and we’re prepared to do whatever it takes to make that happen.”

Marine said that the striking workers have reached out to local businesses to help them strengthen their position while the strike is ongoing.

“We’d accept any type of support, really,” he said. “Whether it’s money, supplies, a public show of support, or anything else to help us.”

Both sides have indicated that an agreement is possible.

“The Company remains open to returning to the bargaining table and reaching a fair and timely resolution that recognizes the value of our employees while protecting the long-term interests of the business, our customers and the community we serve,” the HCC statement concluded.

Workers have been occupying the front of the business with 10-15, maintaining a constant visible presence in the strike.

‘Nobody from HCC Inc. has reached out since the strike began as of yet, but we are open to any negotiations that they want to engage in," Marine said.