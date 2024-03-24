Yorkville Public Library adult events and services happening in April

Special Events:

The Gifts of Neurodiversity with Dr. Temple Grandin: At 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, via ZOOM, Dr. Temple Grandin, autistic professor of animal behavior, will discuss her experiences of what it is like to be neurodiverse in today’s world.

Book Your Table: A Tablescape Event: At 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, the Yorkville Public Library will set up 12 decorated tables designed by community members in the library’s Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Attendees will be able to vote for their favorite table.

Tickets are $10 a person and are available at the library’s Circulation Desk now and will be available at the door April 6. All proceeds benefit local charities, organizations and the library.

A table is decorated with plates, plants and a board of food. Yorkville Public Library will host a table scape fundraiser with 12 decorated tables on April 6 to support local charities. (Photo Provided By Yorkville Public Library)

Resume and Interview Tools: At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, HR professional Tyler Chatham will educate participants on job hunting, resumes and interviews. Chatham will discuss building a great resume, ATS compliance, phone screening preparation, interview preparation and thank you follow-ups.

Getting the Dirt on Gardening: Cold Weather Crops: At 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11, Pearl Carpenter from The Farmacy Farmstand will go over a presentation on cool weather crops and how to plant them.

Storm Chasers: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, the Severe Weather Information group will present a weather program for families. The presentation will look into severe weather, local climatology, past tornado events, storm chasing and weather photos and videos. A question/answer session will follow the presentation.

The Fox River: Our Hidden Gem: At 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, The Conservation Foundation will collaborate with local partners to offer a presentation series centered on the Fox River for the last part of this four-part series.

The goal of this series is to increase community awareness of the wildlife diversity, unique attributes and recreation opportunities provided by the Fox River.

April’s topic is “Navigating the Fox River.” The Conservation Foundation will partner with Illinois’ National Water Trail Advent with speaker Karen Miller, executive planner at Kane County.

Recurring Groups:

Threads & More: At 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, the Threads & More group will hold their monthly meeting. This informal group allows participants to work on crocheting, knitting, sewing etc. projects and converse with other “threaders.”

The group meets on the first Tuesday of each month. Adults 18 and older are allowed and no registration is required.

Books & Cooks Book Club: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, Yorkville Public Library will host a new book club dedicated to reading and sharing new recipes and/or treats inspired by the monthly reading.

Chair Yoga: At 10:15 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 11, 18 and 25, Yorkville Public Library will host Chair Yoga to benefit adults of all ages. The event will be held in the library’s Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Space is limited and registration is required.

Dungeons & Dragons Group: At 4 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 11, 18 and 25, local gaming enthusiasts will coach new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are every Thursday evening and open to people 18 and older.

Roaming Readers: At 9 a.m. April 5 and April 19, individuals can meet at Hoover Forest Preserve in Yorkville to walk and talk about books. The forest preserve is located at 11285 W. Fox Road.

Registration is required and the event may be canceled because of weather.

Dabblers: Adult Painting Class: At 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, Carolyn Kyle will teach attendees painting basics. Each month, the class focuses on different techniques, mediums or styles.

Lunch Bunch Book Club: At noon Wednesday, April 10, the Lunch Bunch Book Club will eat lunch and discuss their monthly book.

Meetings are at noon on the second Wednesday of every month in the library’s Board Room.

The Conservation Foundation will collaborate with local partners to offer a presentation series at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, centered on the Fox River for the last part of this four-part series. (Photo provided by The Conservation Foundation)

Healthy Cooking with Jess: Retirement Well-th: At 11:30 a.m. Monday, April 15, certified Holistic Health Coach, Jess Stewart, will demonstrate how easy and simple healthy cooking can be.

Yorkville Public Library’s monthly series on nutrition and wellness teaches participants how to care for themselves after retirement and beyond.

Learning to Decorate Like it’s a Piece of Cake: At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, Bethany Breyne, a certified decorating instructor, will teach participants the basics of dessert decoration. The lesson for this month’s class is Royal Icing Cookies.

Psychological Thriller Book Club: At 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, Yorkville Public Library will host its new book club on psychological thrillers, mysteries and suspenseful stories.

The club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month to discuss a different book.

Men’s Book Club: At 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, the Men’s Book Club will meet to discuss their monthly book.

The Men’s Book Club meets on the third Thursday of each month. No registration is required, and newcomers are welcome.

Branch by Branch: The Genealogy Club: At 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, genealogy enthusiast David Frazier will discuss how participants can explore their roots. Frazier will relate some of his experiences digging into his own family tree, then he will show participants how to use online resources to find people from their pasts.

If possible, attendees should bring their own laptops. The library has a limited number of computers they can provide.

Horror Book Club: At 7 p.m. Monday, April 22, fans of horror stories can attend the new Horror Book Club.

The club will meet on the fourth Monday of each month to discuss a new spooky book.

Adult Creative Writing Group: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, the Adult Creative Writing Group will meet to discuss different topics of writing and encourage written excellence.

This group is available to all adults passionate about words. Meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of the Month.

Computer Basics for Seniors: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, Yorkville Public Library will host a Computer Basics for Seniors class. The class is a hands-on learning experience designed to help seniors feel more comfortable with their laptop or desktop computer.

Each session will focus on different skills through practice and hands-on activities.

There is a limit of five students per class to ensure that everyone gets proper attention and time.

Monday Movie Madness: At 1 p.m. Monday, April 29, individuals can enjoy a free afternoon movie with friends on the last Monday of each month.

Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road. For more information on upcoming events, check out the library’s website at yorkville.lib.il.us/.