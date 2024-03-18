Millbrook man sentenced to nine years in prison for disseminating child pornography

A 40-year-old Millbrook man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for allegedly disseminating child pornography.

Jeremiah Mize was sentenced on March 8 as part of a plea agreement. He allegedly disseminated a video of a female child under 13 years of age shown in a sex act on Kik, an internet communication application.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation that led to Mize’s arrest in November 2021 when they received information based on a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online user was disseminating child pornography. During the investigation, numerous subpoenas were obtained to determine the identity of the user.

“My office is tasked with many duties,” Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis said in a news release. “Prosecuting the vast majority of criminal offenses that occur in our county is one of those responsibilities. I’m thankful for the hard work and effort that law enforcement does daily, but especially with crimes that involve children.”

Mize will have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life and will serve three years to life on mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole.