Plano Sons of American Legion holding breakfast fundraiser

The Sons of the American Legion of Plano Post 395 will be hosting an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 8 to 11 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, Sunday, March 17.

Breakfast will be served at the American Legion Post located at 510 E. Dearborn St. in Plano. The event is open to the public and all are invited.

The Sons of the American Legion host this buffet on the third Sunday of the month from October to April. The last breakfast of the season is on Mother’s Day in May.

This delicious buffet will include scrambled eggs, egg casserole, potatoes, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, waffles and made-to-order omelets. Adult tickets are $12, children under 11, $6.

Enjoy an affordable all-you-can eat breakfast buffet this St. Patrick’s Day and help the Sons of the American Legion raise funds to assist and honor local veterans.